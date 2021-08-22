Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: 0.01 inches
This August so far: 0.00 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Total 2021 fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 9, 2021, are spring Chinook, 65; steelhead, 244.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 15.81 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 16.28 million gallons per day. Third week of August 2020 average water use: 16.31 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of Aug. 12-18, precipitation was 0.00 inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.50 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data for College Place. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers 15 minutes four times/week and rotor-type sprinklers 57 minutes four times/week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- Use a grease pencil to mark the water level of your pool at the skimmer. Check the mark 24 hours later to see if you have a leak.
- When backflushing your pool, consider using the water on your landscaping.
- Remember that not all brown spots in your lawn are caused from lack of water. If you have distinct irregularly shaped brown spots, the symptoms are most severe in late summer, and the section of dead turf can be pulled up easily, the problem is probably grubs, a beetle larva. They feed on your turf’s root system and kill it. If you question what is causing your turf problem, contact your local Extension County Office or a local nursery professional. They will probably want to see a sample of your turf.
- Adjust the watering schedule at least once a month through the season — plants need a lot less water in May and September than they do in July and August.
- When the kids want to cool off, use the sprinkler in an area where your lawn needs it the most.