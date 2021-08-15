Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: 0.01 inches
This August so far: 0.00 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Total 2021 fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 9, 2021, are spring Chinook, 65; steelhead, 244.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 16.28 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 15.93 million gallons per day.
Second week of August 2020 average water use: 15.70 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of Aug. 6–12, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.72 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data for College Place. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers 14 minutes for five times/week and rotor-type sprinklers 52 minutes for five times/week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water-savings tips
We live in a watery world, with the average American lifestyle fueled by nearly 2,000 gallons of H2O a day. What may come as a surprise is that very little of that — only 5% — runs through toilets, taps and garden hoses at home. Nearly 95% of your water footprint is hidden in the food you eat, energy you use, products you buy and services you rely on.
- The water required to create your laptop could wash nearly 70 loads of laundry in a standard machine.
- Recycling a pound of paper, less than the weight of your average newspaper, saves about 3.5 gallons of water. Buying recycled paper products saves water too, as it takes about 6 gallons of water to produce a dollar worth of paper.
- Nearly 60% of a person’s household water footprint often goes toward lawn and garden maintenance.
- A gallon of gasoline takes nearly 13 gallons of water to produce. Combine your errands, car pool to work, or take public transportation to reduce both your energy and water use.