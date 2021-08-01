Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
July 2020: 0.02 inches
July 2021: 0.52 inches (as of July 29)
Chinook salmon return numbers
Total 2021 fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of July 23, 2021, are spring Chinook, 76; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers was 16.82 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use was 17.34 million gallons per day. Average water use in the fifth week of July 2020 was 17.99 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of July 23-29, precipitation was 0.52 inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.69 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers 15 minutes for three times/week and rotor-type sprinklers 44 minutes for four times/week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard
care and water savings tips
Ways to care for your lawn in extreme heat, Part 2
- Sharpen mower blades. When grass is cut with sharp mower blades, the plant will heal much faster. Mowing with dull blades actually tears the plant tissue rather than cutting it, causing more stress and damage to your grass. Torn grass develops a brown appearance and is more susceptible to disease and stress.
- Don’t bag clippings. If possible, use a mulching mower so clippings can be returned to your lawn. Clippings can act as a slow-release fertilizer as they decompose on your lawn and can be beneficial to your lawn’s health.
- Avoid fertilizer. Although fertilizing your lawn might seem like a good idea, it is best to avoid it during the hot summer months. In the summer, grass consumes more energy than it produces. Fertilizer actually promotes growth, which causes the grass to consume even more energy and means more stress for your already-taxed lawn. It’s best to fertilize in the fall as part of your winter lawn prep.
- Minimize traffic. Foot traffic on already-stressed grass can beat down the blades, which prevents them from springing back. Try to avoid foot traffic on your lawn if possible. You may consider installing stepping stones to help people avoid walking on your grass.