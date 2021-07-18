Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last July: 0.02 inches
This July so far: 0.00 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Total 2021 fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of July 8, 2021, are spring Chinook, 76; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 18.31 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 18.63 million gallons per day.
Second week of July 2020 average water use: 16.91 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of July 9-15, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 2.06 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data for College Place. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers 14 minutes for six times/week and rotor-type sprinklers 44 minutes for seven times/week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water-savings tips
- In the average home, the toilet accounts for 28% of water use.
- Running a sprinkler for two hours can use up to 500 gallons of water.
- As much as 150 gallons of water can be saved when washing a car by turning off the hose between rinses.
- Check your automated sprinklers occasionally to ensure they are functioning properly and are on a proper time schedule. Periodically turn your system on and observe it through all the cycles to find any leaks, broken sprinklers or those out of adjustment. Are there brown spots that are not receiving water? If so, a sprinkler may need to be replaced or adjusted.
- Lawns need about 1 inch of water each week. To measure how much you are applying, put an empty tuna fish can on the lawn while watering. Stop watering when the can is full or if you notice water running off the lawn.