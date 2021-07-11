Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last July: 0.02 inches
This July so far: 0.00 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Total 2021 fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of July 1, 2021, are spring Chinook, 76; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 18.63 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 18.67 million gallons per day.
Second week of July 2020 average water use: 16.27 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of July 2-8, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 2.17 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data for College Place. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers 15 minutes for six times/week and rotor-type sprinklers 47 minutes for seven times/week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water-savings tips
- Washing a sidewalk or driveway with a hose uses about 50 gallons of water every five minutes.
- As trees grow in size, they get thirstier and thirstier. Young trees with a trunk diameter of 2 inches or less, for instance, need at least 10 gallons of slow-trickled water each week, whereas trees with diameters up to 6 inches require twice that amount. Thankfully, mature trees tolerate drought conditions better than young trees because of their extensive, fully developed root systems, and the method for watering them is easy: just water your lawn regularly.
- Landscape shrubs should be watered every seven to 10 days (maybe five to seven days in summer), and be sure to deep-soak them, although it’s okay for them to dry out a little between watering.
- Check the root zone of your lawn or garden for moisture before watering using a spade or trowel. If it’s still moist 2 inches under the soil surface, you still have enough water.
- Walkways and patios provide space that doesn’t ever need to be watered. These useful “rooms” can also add value to your property.