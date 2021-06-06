Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last June: 0.60 inches
This June so far: 0.0 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of May 28, 2021, are spring chinook, 55; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 17.38 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 15.42 million gallons per day.
First week of June 2020 average water use: 12.10 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of May 28-June 3, no precipitation was recorded and turf grass in the area used 1.68 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers five times for 13 minutes and rotor-type sprinklers five times for 50 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates. Adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water-savings tips
• Rather than following a set watering schedule, check for soil moisture 2-3 inches below the surface before watering.
• Trickle irrigation and drip irrigation systems help reduce water use and meet the needs of plants. With these methods, very small amounts of water are supplied to the base of the plants. Since the water is applied directly to the soil, rather than onto the plant, evaporation from leaf surfaces is reduced. The water is also placed where it will do the most good, rather than sprayed over the entire garden. Weeds are reduced since they don’t have access to the water that comes from overhead sprinkler systems.
• Mulching, adding water retaining organic matter to the soil, and installing windbreaks and fences to slow winds will help your plantings retain moisture and reduce evaporation.
• When sprucing up your front or backyard, consider xeriscaping. This landscape method uses low-water-use plants to limit your water use.
• Periodically scratch up or rake the soil around plants to keep it loose so it will absorb water.