Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last June: 0.60 inches
This June so far: 0.39 inches
Salmon return numbers
Total 2021 fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of June 17, 2021, are spring Chinook, 74; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 18.45 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 16.60 million gallons per day. Fourth week of June 2020 average water use: 12.37 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of June 18-24, precipitation was 0.00 inches, and turf grass in the area used 1.92 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data for College Place.
Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers for 15 minutes five times/week and rotor-type sprinklers for 41 minutes seven times/week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care & water-savings tips
- Don’t water your lawn on windy days when most of the water blows away or evaporates.
- Water without waste: Interrupt watering when puddles or runoff occur. This allows the water to penetrate into the soil before irrigation resumes.
- Time your shower to keep it under five minutes. You’ll save up to 1,000 gallons a month.
- Wash your produce in the sink or a pan that is partially filled with water instead of running water from the tap.
Install covers on pools and spas, and check for leaks around your pumps.
- Replace problem plants with pest-resistant ones for a healthier, easier-to-care-for yard.
- Use sprinklers that deliver big drops of water close to the ground. Smaller water drops and mist often evaporate before they hit the ground.
- Water the correct amount. There are several factors that determine the ideal amount of water to apply. These include the type of grass or vegetation, weather conditions, degree of sun and shade and soil types. Adjust your watering times down and inspect the grass and soil in the late afternoon. If the soil is dusty or the grass begins to turn a bluish hue or thin in comparison with the surrounding grass or vegetation, increase the watering time slightly for that area. By careful control of watering times, you should be able to determine and apply the optimal amount of water that will keep your landscape healthy while keeping your money in your pocket and conserving our community’s water supply.