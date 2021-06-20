Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last June: 0.60 inches
This June so far: 0.39 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of June 7, 2021, are Spring Chinook, 74; Steelhead, 252.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 16.60 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 17.21 million gallons per day. Third week of June 2020 average water use: 11.27 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of June 11-17, precipitation was 0.39 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.46 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data for College Place. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers three times for 15 minutes and rotor type sprinklers six times for 28 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- Capture tap water. While you wait for hot water to come down the pipes, catch the flow in a watering can to use later on house plants or your garden.
- Mulching, adding water retaining organic matter to the soil, and installing windbreaks and fences to slow winds will help your plantings retain moisture and reduce evaporation.
- For hanging baskets, planters and pots, place ice cubes under the moss or dirt to give your plants a cool drink of water and help eliminate water overflow.
- To decrease water from being wasted on sloping lawns, apply water for five minutes and then repeated two to three times.
- Your lawn is getting dry when footprints remain after walking on it. For your lawn and plants, water in short, repeated intervals for best absorption, especially on compacted soils.
- Use a soil probe to test soil moisture: Water only when a soil probe shows dry soil, or a screwdriver is difficult to push into the soil.