Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last June: 0.60 inches
This June so far: 0.00 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of June 7, 2021, are spring Chinook, 72; steelhead, 252.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 17.21 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 17.38 million gallons per day.
Second week of June 2020 average water use: 11.48 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of June 4-10, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.47 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers five times for 19 minutes and rotor-type sprinklers three times for 44 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- Think twice before using pesticides. Scientists have found 23 pesticides (weed and bug killers) in our local streams, many at levels that may damage salmon and other wildlife. Overuse of these products can also damage soil and plant health.
- Start with prevention — Build healthy soil with compost and mulch — soil organisms protect plants from many diseases and insect pest problems.
- Select pest-resistant plants and put them in the sun/shade and soil conditions they like.
- Clean up diseased plants and compost dead plants in fall to reduce hiding places for insect pests.
- Pull weeds before they go to seed and spread.
- Use a variety of plants, so if pests attack one plant, others can fill its place.
- Identify the problem before you spray, squash or stomp. The problem could really be incorrect mowing or pruning, improper watering, or other easily corrected practices.
- Accept a little damage — give nature time to work. Natural predators often bring pests under control, but they need time to work. Don’t spray at the first sign of damage — nature may control it for you, or plants often just outgrow the damage.