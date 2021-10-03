Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moistureLast September: 0.59 inches
This September: 0.52 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Total 2021 fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 9, 2021, are spring Chinook, 65; steelhead, 244.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 9.65 million gallons per day.
Last week’s average water use: 9.72 million gallons per day.
Last week of September 2020 average water use: 8.65 million gallons per day.
Water-use guidelines
For the week of Sept. 24-30, precipitation was 0.21 inches, and turf grass in the area used 0.82 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data for College Place. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers for 13 minutes two times/week and rotor-type sprinklers for 46 minutes two times/week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
- Insulate hot water pipes. Ever notice that it takes your shower longer to get hot when it’s freezing out? That’s because your pipes are colder. Go to your crawl space or basement and insulate your water pipes with pre-slit foam pipe insulation. Not only does this help the hot water stay hot, but it helps protect these pipes from the cold, which can cause leaks.
- Winterize your pipes. Preventing burst pipes and leaks are your best bets when it comes to conserving water in winter. On top of dripping your faucets, it’s a good idea to make sure outdoor pipes, like the ones running to your backyard spigot, are wrapped. This way, when temperatures drop below freezing, they stay warmer than the air and are less likely to develop leaks or burst.
- Don’t use the toilet as an ashtray or wastebasket. Every time you flush a cigarette butt, facial tissue or other small bit of trash, 5-7 gallons of water is wasted.
- Check for leaks in the shower. Dripping shower heads can waste from 70 up to several hundred gallons of water a week, depending on the size of the drip. If the shower head is leaking, make sure it is screwed tightly. Also, remember to check the washer for wear. If you need a new washer, you can get one at your local hardware store or from your plumber.
- Check for leaks after the first thaw. The changes in temperature between night and day during the winter cause pipes to expand and contract. This added stress means you’re more likely to develop a leak over the winter.
