Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.

Precipitation and moisture

Last September: 0.59 inches

This September so far: 0.31 inches

Chinook salmon return numbers

Total 2021 fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 9, 2021, are spring Chinook, 65; steelhead, 244.

Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.

Water usage

This week’s average water use by all city customers: 9.72 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 11.13 million gallons per day. Fourth week of September 2020 average water use: 9.58 million gallons per day.

Water use guidelines

For the week of Sept. 16–22, precipitation was 0.21 inches and turf grass in the area used 0.79 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data for College Place. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers 12 minutes for two times/week and rotor-type sprinklers 44 minutes for two times/week. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates, please adjust for local conditions.

Yard care and water savings tips

Tips for getting your garden and yard ready for winter.

  • Rake winter leaf mulch back onto beds if winds blow it off.
  • Prune fruit trees and other woody trees and shrubs while they are dormant (December-February).
  • Tune up yard equipment; sharpen mower blades.
  • Plan drip irrigation or soaker hoses for beds and containers to conserve water.
  • Check storage areas for unwanted chemicals and dispose of safely at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at the Sudbury Road Landfill — free of charge.
  • Plan to replace plants that have disease or pest problems.

Tags

Load comments