Which sectors will lead Walla Walla’s economic recovery?

In a prior column, I looked ahead to the rest of the year, now stamped by the pandemic.
I noted that Washington state is forecasting an increase of personal income in the third quarter, but a decrease of in the fourth quarter.
I also noted that the county’s personal income moves nearly perfectly with movements in Washington’s personal income.
Consequently, if the state forecasters are right, third quarter, which began July 1, might bring some relief to the local economy.
In that column, I looked at the three sectors most likely to lead the local recovery: construction, manufacturing, and healthcare. Two of these are among the five largest sectors in the local economy.
Here I look at two others, government and retail, and consider the sixth-largest: accommodations and food services.
Government is the county’s largest sector, by employees. It encompasses federal, state and local workers. Local government statistics fold in public school districts as well.
According to Walla Walla Trends graph 1.3.5, all government made up 20% of the county workforce in 2019, based on annual averages. Among Eastern Washington metro areas, Walla Walla claims the highest share.
The outsized presence of government here brings benefits in downturns. And likely benefits in any economic climate.
Typically, government is slow to react to the market conditions for a variety of reasons. This seems to be the case.
Since the state’s stay-home order arrived in mid-March and through June, 220 government workers have filed for unemployment benefits. That’s 3% of the total. Among the large sectors, only agriculture is lower, at 2%
Further, the number of government workers on the unemployment roll as of July 4 was 36, as the graph on Page A5 depicts. At its unemployment’s peak in mid-May, 113 in the sector were receiving benefits.
In essence, government is leading the recovery, along with agriculture, largely because the sector never really showed much of a decline.
This isn’t to say that government workers enjoy an all-clear for the rest of the year.
Governor Inslee has asked all state agencies to take a 10% cut for this current fiscal year (July 1-June 30). While the Legislature may modify this in a special session, cuts are unavoidable for state-funding positions. And it remains to be seen how local government will react to lower tax revenues.
So while leading now, government may be facing headwinds later.
Retail has, of course, borne a heavy burden from COVID-19.
Cumulatively since mid-March, the sector has produced 630 initial claims for unemployment insurance. This places the sector third (out of 20) for all such claims.
And as of July 4, continuing claims in the county’s retail sector numbered 155, also third among all sectors. Those hurt most have undoubtedly been small retailers, since big box and grocery stores have been deemed essential.
Can retail employment help lead the local economy back?
A good sign is the current slow pace of new claims. For the most recent week, it stood at 13, compared to 171 for the last full week in March.
Continuing claims, as shown in the graph on this page, most recently stand at 155, a good decline from the mid-May peak but not as fast as the overall rate.
In the end, the virus will dictate the pace, as Dr. Anthony Fauci has noted.
When the county attains Phase 3, most retailers should be open and staff rehired. Yet a key question will still confront retailers, especially smaller ones: Will the customers return?
Undoubtedly, the most challenged sector is hospitality.
It is composed of two sub-sectors: accommodations and food services.
While national hotel occupancy has ticked up to the 30% range from 10% at the start of the pandemic, it remains to be seen whether it will gain further ground in the next few months.
Unlike food services, accommodations have not been shut by executive order of the governor. The doors simply haven’t opened wide due to lower traveler demand.
Food services covers dine-in restaurants, limited-service restaurants, coffee shops, bars and caterers.
We all know that dine-in restaurants have been largely shuttered during Phase 2 status. The same for bars. Limited-service restaurants and coffee shop with drive-thru capability have done better. But if national reports are indicative, sales are still far below pre-COVID-19 levels.
Phase 3 will allow dining to resume to nearly normal. But as with hotels, will the customers come?
Fauci’s statement seems very appropriate here. If customers sense that the virus is at low levels, they likely will return, at least younger ones. But tourists will probably still be AWOL. Older residents may not judge the thrill of dining out equal to the risk of contracting the disease.
So for the rest of the year, the expectation of the hospitality sector as an economic recovery leader seems optimistic.
Government should continue to provide a solid basis, although several questions remain for local and state organizations. Retail growth should land somewhere in the middle.
Once we are all vaccinated, these forecasts will change.