Despite the toll COVID-19 has taken on the health of Walla Walla County, the impact on the local economy has been mild.
As of mid-October, the Washington State Department of Health noted about 8,500 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County. That’s a case rate of 13.6% of the total population, one much higher than the 8.8% for the state of Washington.
Deaths in the county due to COVID-19 have now reached a grim milestone of over 100. Based on cases, that translates into a rate of 1.1%, nearly equal to the Washington rate of 1.2%.
But the hit to the county’s economics hasn’t been as hard as expected.
Take taxable retail sales, shown in the graph above and available online at Walla Walla Trends 1.2.1. These sales, an important representation of the local economy, hit nearly $1.22 billion in 2020, breaching the billion dollars mark for the third year in row.
The year-over-year growth line shows a dramatic departure here from the fate of the state: +8.3% vs. -1.5%.
How did the local economy duck so well?
For sure, some sectors suffered. At the top was hospitality (accommodations and eating and drinking establishments). Its 2020 sales plunged $25 million, or by 20% over 2019. The fate, however, of these businesses statewide was actually worse, as sales dropped by 34%.
Among the locally hardest-hit sectors, information landed second, with a sales drop of $7.6 million, or also 20%.
This group contains publishers of newspapers, periodicals and books, but not internet. The result was anomalous to the state, where such publishers experienced only a 1% decline in sales.
Impacted third-worst were local furniture and home furnishing stores, with a drop of $6.1 million, or 26%. This result, too, ran counter to the state’s experience where such businesses experienced sales declines of only 2.2%.
Obviously, to achieve the overall positive outcome in 2020, many local sectors thrived.
At the top were stores specializing in building and garden products. Their sales increased by $15.7 million, or by 25%. Next was construction. While hardly retailers, construction firms face the state sales tax, as anyone who has contracted with home re-modelers knows.
Construction sales experienced a gain of $15.2 million in activity. Rounding out the three most successful local sectors were retailers selling autos and auto parts. Their sales climbed $15.5 million, or by 18%.
Statewide, two of these three sectors suffered sales declines. Only the building product and garden supply retailers showed any growth.
Several other parts of the local economy also showed gains. Listed in order of magnitude, these were miscellaneous retailers; professional, scientific and technical services (lawyers, accountants, engineers); and wholesale agents and brokers. Statewide, these sectors, too, showed gains.
One reason for Walla Walla’s relative outperformance undoubtedly lies in incomes, more particularly in the stability of those incomes.
Part of this is due to the high share of government workers in the county: 21.7% vs. 16.8% in the state in 2020. (See Trends indicator 1.3.5.) Generally, government payrolls did not slip as much as those in the private sector.
Another part is due to the relative high share of retirees here. In 2020, share of the population ages 65 or over was estimated to be nearly 21%, far higher than the state average (See indicator 0.1.3.).
Yet another reason for the outperformance lies large public works projects throughout the county that took place.
In the labor market, Walla Walla County outperformed as well, in aggregate terms. As Trends indicator 1.3.2 illustrates, the 2020 unemployment rate lay well below the state and U.S. averages. This reversed a pattern going back several years. While the number of employed dipped by about 800, the total was still higher than in 2018.
What do the data tell us about 2021?
We have only early year numbers for county taxable retail sales. Walla Walla’s outperformance continued in the first quarter. Sales rose over 24% versus a still strong gain statewide of 12%.
It is highly likely that the county’s retail sales will end the year with gains in the 20-25% range, if the state is any guide. Preliminary state-wide numbers show a gain of about 35% in the second quarter. And state data for the first two months of the third quarter portend a percentage gain in the mid-teens.
In the county’s labor market, the monthly unemployment rate now sits at 3.8%. This is the lowest reading in at least a decade. And unlike other parts of the country, this is not due to people leaving the labor force.
In fact, the current estimate of the county total of residents employed or actively looking for work is also higher than it has been in a decade.
The year 2022 will undoubtedly not bring as welcome a flood of economic numbers, if Walla Walla generally follows the forecast for the state. But the current trendlines should continue.
Much of the recovery of the flagging hospitality sector will depend on the ease felt by locals and tourists about traveling and dining out. In the end, that comfort level will depend on well the delta variant is contained.
