A funny thing happened in Walla Walla during the middle of the pandemic. The economy grew.
The Washington State Department of Revenue recently released the results for third quarter taxable retail sales of last year. The results may surprise you.
For the months of July through September, taxable sales rose nearly 13% over 2019 numbers.
By this measure, for the first nine months of 2020, Walla Walla’s economy grew 7%. For sure, taxable sales dipped in the second quarter, but only by 1%. Data for the fourth quarter won’t be out until early summer.
To state unambiguously that the local economy grew, we would need to reference comprehensive measures — either aggregate personal income or gross county product (similar to GDP). These measures are available quarterly only at the state and national level, however.
We could wait until next last fall for the 2020 annual results to be released. (Annual county GDP is covered by Walla Walla Trends 1.2.3.)
Or, we could use proxy indicators, available at a higher frequency, to get a sense where the local economy has been. Assuming the more frequent is better, the best of a limited set of options is DOR’s tally of taxable sales.
Why? Because in this state, a good portion of economic activity is subject to the sales tax.
Nearly all goods we consume, with one important exception — food and drugs — are subject to the tax. Many services, including dining, hair salons, lodging, among others, are as well.
Since consumption — spending on goods and services — makes up about 70% of national GDP, and since most of consumption is taxed in Washington, the DOR reports give a good idea of the movement of the local economy. In fact, the correlation between Walla Walla’s GDP and annual taxable sales comes in at 0.91 for the first 18 years of this century. (The correlation coefficient measures how two series move together, and its value varies from -1.0 to 1.0.)
The detail is revealing when DOR reports are scrutinized. Nearly all of Walla Walla’s sectors show year-over-year growth for 2020’s first three quarters.
For transactions labeled as “retail trade,” that is those we typically associate with retail, the year-to-date total yielded an astonishing 16% growth over the prior year.
Among the largest retail sectors, highest performers consisted of stores selling: building & gardening materials, at 28%; motor vehicles and parts, at 19%; and products of warehouse clubs and general merchandise stores, at 18%. Construction activities were up 7%.
Not everyone gained, of course.
It should come as no surprise that DOR’s reports show red ink for the hospitality sector, sixth largest in the county. For the first nine months of 2020, its sales plummeted 24%.
Sales of the smaller of the two industries in the sector, accommodations, plunged 40%! Sales at restaurants, bars, coffee shops and caterers slid 20%. Taxable sales of a small sector, arts & entertainment, went down by 23%.
One other large sector – manufacturing – suffered a decline as well, absorbing a 10% reduction in taxable sales.
In a word, the pandemic left the community with winners and losers. Thankfully, the size of losses were much smaller than the size of gains. But that balance doesn’t remove the sting to employees in Walla Walla’s hospitality, manufacturing, arts and entertainment firms.
How did 2020 likely end? Medically, not so well: The daily case count of COVID-19 infections rose dramatically over the fourth quarter in the county, peaking in late December.
On the other hand, some of the second round of COVID-19 relief checks likely reached residents and were spent. It is this observer’s guess that the fourth quarter will show at least a mid-single digit increase in taxable sales over 2019.
As a result, the annual tally will point to Walla Walla’s economy growing by 7-8%. If so, taxable sales in the county should reach $1.2 billion. The Walla Walla Trends graph below shows this likely result will mark the county’s third year of breaching the $1 billion mark in taxable retail sales
And for 2021? Most forecasters expect a robust year. The recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package stands behind these predictions. So do relatively low mortgage rates, historically high savings by households, and a return to work by many in the hospitality sectors.
The Olympia agency charged with economic predictions, the Economic & Revenue Forecasting Council, released an updated outlook for the 2021 state economy last week. It sees the state economy, as measured by personal income, growing by nearly five percent (4.8%).
State-wide employment this year will still be a bit below (1%) the peak of 2019. And 2022 personal income isn’t expected to grow as fast as this year, since the stimulus effect will wane.
But the current outlook for our state is many times happier than the ones we saw throughout most of 2020. The Walla Walla economy shouldn’t be too different.