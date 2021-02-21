The year 2020 was one of great contrasts. Since the first measures were taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, many have lived in hyper-drive.
Think of most health care providers, teachers, internet retailers, logistics firms and parents with kids learning from home, among others.
Others, however, spent the bulk of 2020 in a state of suspended animation. Think of the hospitality industry, air travel, tourism in general and most small retailers.
A group we might add to the second list consists of new residents to Walla Walla. We won’t have a clear picture until mid-year when the Washington State Office of Financial Management releases its estimates on net migration. Preliminary evidence, however, points to a dramatic slowdown in in-migration here.
This insight comes from the Washington State Department of Licensing reports on drivers’ license surrenders. Every month, DOL releases a report of the number of out-of-state (and out-of-country) drivers who have exchanged their former license for one from Washington. The report gives tallies by county and country of origin.
What does the recently compiled 2020 total tell us? In the past 12 months, the total surrendering their licenses in the county was 641. That count was down from 1,080 in 2019 and from 1,171 in 2018. For a county the size of Walla Walla, these are sizable drops.
Nearly all of the county’s recent population growth has come from newcomers, not the net contribution of births and deaths.
Perhaps the data might mislead, since according to a database from the IRS only about half (52%) of the newcomers in the 2017-18 (the latest data) were from out-of-state. Unless mobility was much stronger by Washingtonians than from those out-of-state, however, it is likely that this flow of Walla Walla newcomers also slowed down.
Consequently, I expect the population increase reported by OFM this summer to be one of the smallest of the past few years.
As an aside, if you think it’s the Californians who have dominated the movement of out-of-staters to Walla Walla, look instead immediately south. It has been Oregonians leading the pack, followed by Californians, then Idahoans. Arizona and Texas round out the top five contributors.
Among Washington counties contributing to a net increase in Walla Walla’s population over the period 2014-2018 (the latest data), King clearly was at the top. Rounding out the top three were Spokane and Mason.
Population growth may not mean destiny, but it certainly influences many aspects of life. Let’s take up housing, as newcomers obviously need place to live. We don’t know the size of the household or family that has moved to the county over the recent past. If, however, we use the recent average size reported by census and found in Walla Walla Trends indicator 0.1.3 of 2.4, we might get a sense of housing needs.
The most three-year average of net migration to the county, observable in indicator 0.2.1, points to a need of about 150 dwellings.
The source of much of the Trends measures on housing, the Washington State Real Estate Research Center, reports the average number of listings as higher over the same period, perhaps around 250.
What’s behind, then, the rise in the median value of a resale home over the past 12 months (third quarter 2020 versus third quarter 2019) if supply seems adequate? The median rose from $263,300 to $301,600, or by about 15%, as indicator 5.1.1 tracks.
While one demand factor has been lukewarm, others have been hotter. Buyers have enjoyed the lowest interest rates in a generation and this has likely encouraged Walla Walla residents to trade up. Median household income, another demand driver, has climbed about 13% cumulatively over the past three years, as seen in Trends indicator 1.1.2.
Yet another factor, which doesn’t enjoy any data insights, is the degree to which Walla Walla has become a market for second homes. While the county doesn’t enjoy the lake culture of northern Idaho, it does offer ample sunshine, beauty and life among vineyards and wineries.
A bit more about supply. Its total composition by price range is found in indicator 5.1.4. This measure looks at housing offerings by converting the listings in four different price categories by their sales rate in the most recent set of months to arrive at the measure “months of supply.”
The Real Estate Research Center didn’t report for these data for a few quarters, but they are available for 2020 third quarter. There one can observe a slight tilt toward the upper two price ranges.
Yes, housing prices have recently risen in Walla Walla. But no, population growth doesn’t seem to be the prime mover. Other forces seem to behind the rise. And yes, Walla Walla’s housing price experience is very similar to that of the state, as seen in indicator 5.1.1.
With the likelihood that economic life won’t resume much normalcy until late summer and demand factors the same for the foreseeable future, it strikes this observer that the Walla Walla’s housing sector this year will be much like 2020.