Walla Walla County’s population declined between July 1, 2020, and July 1 of this year.
It’s easy to see on Walla Walla Trends indicator 0.1.1.
For the first time since the 1990s, estimates from Washington State Office of Financial Management put total population lower than the year before. The percentage drop, -0.4%, wasn’t nearly as large, however, as earlier years, such as 1995 (-1.1%) and 1999 (-0.7%).
Walla Walla’s experience was unique to Eastern Washington.
All metro areas this side of the Cascades gained population, if not quite at the prior pace. The Tri-Cities, in particular, gained over 6,000, or 2%. Walla Walla’s experience confronts the narrative about city dwellers fleeing to smaller cities as a pandemic response.
Reality, however, is a little more nuanced than more people saying goodbye to Walla Walla than hello.
With the help of the chief demographer at OFM, I have been able to track down the source of the decline. It comes from a geeky term known at “group quarters.” These consist of military barracks, retirement and nursing homes, jails or prisons and students living on campus.
Walla Walla County obviously has three of these types.
According to OFM, the city of Walla Walla recorded a loss of 300 students between 2020 and 2021, College Place about 200 and the Washington State Penitentiary about 200. That total comes close to the estimated net out-migration, seen in Trends indicator 0.2.1 of approximately 660.
These two results imply that, on balance, some became new residents in the county who were not students or prisoners. But the net inflow was small.
Over the years, Walla Walla has grown largely by more people moving in than out, not by a greater number of births than deaths. In fact, since 2014, the size of the “natural increase” has rarely been higher than 50. Population has grown from the outside.
It might be of interest to know the source of Walla Walla’s new residents. The Bureau of Census tracks movements across all the counties in the U.S., but with considerable delay. The most recent data period covered is 2015-2019.
In the tables, “County to County Migration,” the Bureau revealed that the average movement between the rest of the state and Walla Walla over these five years has, on average, been negative!
Yes, King County has been at the top of the list providing a net positive flow of residents to Walla Walla. Kitsap County has followed. But net negative flows to other counties have canceled out these and then some.
In particular, net outflows to the counties of Whatcom, Benton, Columbia, Franklin and Yakima have been larger. It seems fair say that Walla Walla is selective in whom it attracts from the Evergreen State.
On the other hand, according to the census, net flows from most other states is net positive. Census reports show that among out-of-state newcomers, Nez Perce County, Idaho, led the pack.
It was followed by Orange County, California; Riverside County, California; Duval County, Florida; Gallatin County, Montana; and Marion County, Oregon. So along with former residents of King and Kitsap counties, these are your new neighbors.
A curiosity of population enumeration and estimation places two small Washington counties among the top 10 contributors to Walla Walla’s growth, on a net basis. These are Mason and Clallam. Both are home to correctional institutions. Yes, the incarcerated are counted in the county in which they reside, not in which they committed crimes.
Given the size of the population of the Washington State Penitentiary, the Trends pulls out the inmate population on a key indicator such as per capita personal income (1.1.1).
The latest census data stems from 2019. For out-of-state newcomers, there is a more timely source to determine their origins. It is from the Washington State Department of Licensing.
Once here, out-of-state, new residents must surrender their drivers licenses. DOL reports this on a monthly basis and quickly. What do recent months tell us about flows to Walla Walla from outside the Evergreen State?
In a few words, Oregon, California and Idaho. These are the top three states contributing to new blood in the community, listed in order of importance since 2019. Rounding out the top six contributors are Arizona, Colorado and Florida.
Surrenders since 2019 clearly point to the effect of the pandemic on permanent movement here. Total surrenders in 2019 were 1,080; total surrenders in 2020 were 624.
In the second quarter of that latter year, the number was close to zero. Despite anecdotal reports from the housing market, the pandemic took a big bite into relocation plans to Walla Walla.
For the first two quarters of this year, drivers license surrenders have hit about 550. This fares positively with the 2019 results of 499 for the same two quarters. Perhaps Walla Walla’s stream of new residents will reclaim its pre-COVID level by year’s end.
With both four-year institutions of higher learning back to face-to-face learning, the 2022 estimate of the county’s population should regain its longer-term trend of growing 0.5-1.0% per year. If you like modest growth, thank the students and the newcomers.
