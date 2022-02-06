Did you feel like there was more coin in your pocket in 2020? More dollars loaded on your debit card? According to recently released U.S. Department of Commerce data, you should.
As Walla Walla Trends indicator 1.1.1, Per Capita Personal Income, lays out, 2020 brought a substantial bump to Walla Walla’s economy. As the upper red line shows, the pitch of the curve of this measure of income steepened in 2020. The value, nearly $54,000, represents a 9.3% increase over 2019.
That jump bested both the increase in the U.S., at 5%, and the state as a whole, at 4%.
The indicator displays two versions of per capita personal income for the county. The first strips out the average annual census of the Washington State Penitentiary from the denominator, since inmates compose a relatively high percentage of the county population. The lower line reproduces the data as released by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Why such a large spike in the growth rate in 2020? To answer that, let’s refresh our knowledge of income.
Personal income rests on three legs. The first and largest is earnings from work. Over the past decade, earnings from work has ranged from 56% to 60% of all personal income.
In 2020, total earnings from work climbed by $176 million, or nearly 11%. That increase is far from the typical year-over-year percentage increment of 3-4%. The Trends offers a good proxy of changes in this area by considering the average annual wage. Indicator 1.1.4 shows a jump between 2020 and 2019 of about 5%.
Why the difference?
First, one is a total while the second is an average. Second, some could be due to the absence of sole proprietors in this indicator. In an agricultural-rich economy, sole proprietors’ numbers are not, as a share, small. Third is a difference in location between the two measures.
The average annual wage measures wages and salaries paid by firms located in Walla Walla. Many Walla Wallans work elsewhere, in the Tri-Cities or beyond. Their salaries are captured in the personal income numbers but not in the average wage.
In any case, an increase of 5-11% in earnings is beyond the historical norm.
The second leg consists of investment income, whether from tangible or intangible property. Or, the total of dividends, interest and rent. In Walla Walla, investments usually amount to 17-22% of total income. But the total actually declined in 2020 over 2019.
The third leg is usually the second-largest in Walla Walla: federal transfer payments. These are defined as payments for which no good or service was exchanged.
Reflecting the complexity of our mixed economy, these payments come a variety of federal programs. For Walla Walla, the five largest sources have been, in order, social security, Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Program and various veterans’ programs.
Dollars from these and other programs in pandemic year 2020 pumped almost $820 million into the county. That’s up from an average of $625 million the prior three years. In an economy the size of Walla Walla’s, that’s real money. And it represented 26% of the entire economy.
Contributing the most to the increase was a significant bump in unemployment insurance from a prior three-year average of $5.9 million to over $58 million. In addition, all five major programs increased their payments to the county by $5 million to $10 million.
Those extended unemployment benefits were a lifesaver to many people and also helped the local economy carry on. In a previous column, I noted that taxable retail sales in Walla Walla in one pandemic year actually increased by 8.3%, in comparison to the state’s 1.5% decline. Income maintenance played a big role in keeping retail doors open.
We will not know the 2021 results until next November. The evidence from the first half of the year is that the economy regained its balance.
Employment in every month through November was higher than in 2019. Taxable retail sales in the first quarter were 24% higher than the same quarter in 2020 and far above those of 2019. Second quarter taxable retail sales kept the same pattern: 36% higher than the same quarter in 2020 and much higher than 2019.
Extended unemployment benefits went away in September. But November showed 3,500 more jobs in the metro area (Columbia and Walla Walla counties) than in January 2021. So a good portion of the unemployment benefits were replaced by wages paid.
Undoubtedly SNAP payments have receded somewhat. The other income maintenance programs likely held steady. And as we have noted in another column, population actually fell a bit due the absence of college students.
All in all, the average Walla Wallan should have felt more coin in the pocket in 2021 that will ultimately show up in this indicator. The year 2022 will likely be a different story, however, especially as omicron slows the return to normalcy in service industries and the v-recovery flattens.
