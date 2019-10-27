With tou-rists now thinning out on Main Street, it’s a good time to take stock of their impact. Over time, tourism has become a pillar of the local economy, especially in summer, late spring and early fall.
Tourism is sometimes criticized as an economic strategy because many jobs associated with it pay relatively low wages. The counter-argument: in contrast to spending by residents, all tourist dollars are new dollars that Walla Walla wouldn’t have received otherwise. This injection of funds from outside the county has fundamentally different effects than the spending by residents. Simply put, the economy – as we measure it — grows. In addition, the new dollars provided by visitors leads to spillover spending in non-related sectors, such as real estate and healthcare.
Other positives come with visitors’ presence, such as providing an introduction to the community. Sometimes this may lead to relocation decisions. Another is the growth of cultural events that in the absence of visitors may not happen.
Workforce in tourism
Measuring tourism is a somewhat complicated matter. There is no section in U.S. or Washington data publications for the tourist industry, unlike sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, finance, and others. It’s complicated because tourism touches many sectors, such as accommodations, eating and drinking places, transportation, retail and entertainment also used by residents. Without extensive and continuing surveys, it is difficult to separate the activities of visitors from locals except accommodations. Yet there are, thankfully, ways of getting some clarity about the quantitative effects of tourism.
One comes from workforce measures. In the official labor statistics for Walla Walla the categories “accommodations plus eating & drinking establishments” are listed. These are typically the two categories, outside of transportation, where tourists spend most of their money. Admittedly, a good part of eating and drinking sales are to residents, but very few rooms are booked by locals. The sector is not part of the graph of indicator 1.3.5, which depicts the five largest sectors in the Walla Walla economy by headcount. But one can find the sector in the “Download Data” tab for those reading online. Once there, it’s easy to see that for 2018, this sector placed sixth, just behind retail. Its share of the workforce was 7.2%
Moreover, the category accommodations, eating & drinking establishments has registered the fastest growth by head count among all of Walla Walla’s 18 large sectors. Since the pre-Recession peak year of 2008, it has added 450 workers, for a cumulative growth rate of 28%. The county’s two largest sectors, government and healthcare, grew by contrast at 4.6% and 17.3%, respectively, over the same period. Overall, the county’s economy grew its headcount by a mere 5.5%. Clearly, this proxy for tourism activity has provided dramatic employment growth to Walla Walla’s economy.
Spending estimate
Another measure attempts to track direct tourist spending. It is featured below. The method used by the supplier of the measure, Dean Runyan and Associates, is proprietary, so we cannot report on detail of the calculations, such as how residents’ spending is netted out of total spending. But it is an annual assessment of the flow of tourist dollars to all counties of the state that has found widespread acceptance by the industry.
For 2018 Runyan and Associates estimated $150 million in direct tourist spending in the county. As one can observe, since 2012 spending has climbed consistently every year to the present. How does $150 million compare to other metros in eastern Washington?
To make the comparison, consider the line depicting estimated spending on a per capita basis. This gives an idea of the intensity or importance of tourist spending relative to population. For 2018 Walla Walla’s per capita spending was higher than in the Tri Cities and especially than Yakima. Its value of $2,554 slightly lagged that of Spokane, which was $2,840. And it stood far behind the Wenatchee area, where direct tourism spending was $5,844 per person.
Notably, for all the success that Walla Walla’s tourism has enjoyed in the past few years, its per capita spending measure is still considerably lower than Washington state’s, as indicator 1.4.4 shows. But it has closed the gap with the state since the beginning of the new century.
A quick analysis of the major components of the Dean Runyan report for 2018 offers some insights about the continuing gap between Walla Walla and the state. While Walla Walla tourist spending per capita was above the state average for accommodations, retail and food stores, spending here was far below the state in local transportation, air transportation and, no surprise, conventions.While the measures are hardly perfect, it seems to clear to this observer that local intuition is correct: tourism in Walla Walla is robust and growing rapidly.