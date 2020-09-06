The pandemic has cast a harsh light on weak links in our society. Think of funding for public health or the yawning divide between those who can and cannot work from home.
One weak link is child care. This may not seem a pressing issue in the throes of the pandemic, but it carries huge implications, both short- and long-term.
A challenge of child care, specifically preschool, is capacity. The data aren’t available to summarize the number of slots in Walla Walla and Columbia counties. But it is likely that current slots are fewer than in January of this year.
It has always been difficult for preschool child care providers to eke out a profit; COVID-19 restrictions have made those profit-and-loss statements for providers all the more challenging.
Walla Walla Trends features a new indicator that sheds some light on the utilization of child care in the metro area, which consists of Walla Walla and Columbia counties. Because the metro is a new designation, we have only six years of annual data. As one can see, the estimates by census of the metro area’s experience has been much more variable than that of the state and the U.S.
For the most recently reported year, 2018, about 35% of children 3-4 years old attended a preschool, compared to 47% for Washington and 48% for the U.S. Over the six years, however, the average has been 48%, considerably higher than the average for the state and about equal to that of the U.S. It will be a while (about a year) before the estimates for 2020 are released. My hunch is that the share in the metro area will show a drop, as will the measures for the state and country.
A second challenge is the ability of many parents to afford child care. While providers try to keep the costs down, it is a people business and one now impacted by the increases in the state’s minimum wage. Most young families have incomes below the median. As a consequence, preschool child care costs can amount to significant share of family income.
Economists at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an organization providing data and analysis for 26 developed countries (including the U.S.), recently (2017) published a survey of gross costs, as a share of the average annual wage. Specifically, the economists measured the share for two children, ages 2-3, attending a childcare center full-time. The U.S. ranks slightly above the OECD average, at 31%. Canada’s share is a bit higher, but the country showing the highest share of wages taken up by child care is Switzerland, at 70%. Most of the European Union countries showed shares lower than the OECD average; notably, Germany at about 10% and the Nordic countries even lower.
The comparison becomes more interesting, however, when the government policies are factored in. As some know, unlike the U.S. most OECD countries subsidize child care in one form or another. Understandably, the share of the average annual wage taken up by childcare costs drops substantially. Net costs for the OECD countries drop from about 28% to 15%. Switzerland’s share falls by over half, while Germany and the Nordic countries decline a few percentage points. But the net share of the U.S. barely budges.
And the connection of this discussion to an economic recovery from the pandemic? For low-income parents holding jobs that require out-of-house work, child care may not be an option for their preschool kids. Consequently, leaving the job may be the likely course. For middle- to upper-income parents, one might be able to work from home or at least afford a preschool.
The health of preschool offerings will likely have long-term implications for the workforce. If families cannot afford preschool, then participation in the labor force, especially by women, will decline. As a Trends indicator on age reveals, the Walla Walla metro is a much older region than all the counties in the Columbia Basin. If workforce, both quality and quantity, is a driving factor for business expansion or attraction, the metro area will be at a decided disadvantage to these communities, as a population with lots of retirees and many two-parent families where one parent is compelled by finances to stay home.
The very long-term and likely most significant effect of inadequate child care offerings rests with the child itself. Ample long-term studies, including those of Nobel Prize-winning economist James Heckman, have shown the critical role played by early childhood learning and development. For sure, some families are able to impart some of these skills at home, but many parents simply don’t have the ability or resources to carry them out.
So finding solutions to adequate and affordable child care will cast ripples that will continue for many, many years. Is the current share of nearly 50% of preschool children adequate? I’ll leave that to community discussion. For now, let’s hope that the pandemic hasn’t dented pre-school-going by too much.