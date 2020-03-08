To maintain good health, it’s vital to have a relationship with providers. We all can do our part to practice prevention, and when dealing with a medical issue, to be a good patient.
But in both cases, health care professionals are welcome and necessary.
A key Walla Walla Trends measure on health care access is 4.4.1 (see ubne.ws/441graph), The Share of Adults with a Healthcare Provider. The question posed by the survey is: “Do you have one person you think of as your personal doctor or health care provider?”
Unfortunately, an affirmative response has declined from 79% to about 74% in less than a decade. The rate is now about the same for Washington, which experienced a much lower decline over the same period.
To state the obvious, it’s difficult to enjoy good health status without being able to see a physician, physician assistant (PA), or advanced registered nurse practitioner (ARNP).
How does Walla Walla County’s offering of health professionals stack up? Walla Walla Trends permit us to reach tentative conclusions for physicians. Missing in the Trends, and in data repositories overall, are measures of the number of nurses, ARNPs, PAs, mental health professionals, therapists, dentists and hygienists.
It is likely, however, that the relative abundance of those professionals is highly correlated with the frequency of physicians here.
So one clue behind the decline in access lies in indicator 4.4.2 (see ubne.ws/442graph), Number of Physicians. For those online, it’s easy to see that the number has remained roughly constant over the past eight years. As of 2019, the county claimed 194 physicians. It’s also easy to note that the rate has been consistently below the state average.
There simply aren’t enough physicians to see everyone, compared to Washington state. We don’t know whether the numbers of ARNPs and PAs have grown to counter this trend, but it seems unlikely.
Why have physician counts remained constant? To recast a memorable political line from the 1990s, “It’s the supply, stupid!”
Consider the occupations listed in the most recent state Employment Security Department “Employer Demand” report for Walla Walla County (Dec. 2019). Using a variety of sources, ESD publishes the top 25 occupations in demand, or open positions, for that month in counties statewide.
The rankings of the December report skewed heavily toward health care, as they have in nearly all prior reports. Among the top 10 are physicians (1st), nurses (2nd), nursing assistants (4th), PAs (7th), social and human assistants (8th) and personal care aides (10th). Other health occupations populating Walla Walla’s top 25 open jobs were medical assistants, surgeons, family practice physicians, medical secretaries, psychiatrists, and medical and health service managers. These health care entries compose nearly half of the 25 occupations, with a 58% share of total openings.
Workforce shortages are constants in health care today, not just in Walla Walla. Yet, due to two relatively new medical schools, there is a glimmer of hope for narrowing the physician shortage in our state.
Yakima’s new Pacific Northwest University recently boasted a graduating class of 137. A decade ago, it had none. The recently opened Elson Floyd Medical School at Washington State University will shortly graduate its first class of 60, and within three years, a class of 80.
Nonetheless, it will take time for any new graduates who land in Walla Walla to change the “Employer Demand” reports.
Understanding additions to the nursing workforce from in-state degrees is considerably more involved. For one, there are now three degree types. Consider one of them, those graduating with a bachelor’s degree (and who are licensed). In 2015, Washington state colleges and universities produced 749. Five years later, the count was 813. That’s a cumulative 8.5% increase, a higher rate than the state population growth of 6.9% but still inadequate to meet growing demand, as the ESD list underscores.
These supply considerations, while key, touch only one-half of the equation. Even if our state were to produce or attract many more health professionals, access to them wouldn’t necessarily follow.
Patients need to able to pay for their services. For the overwhelming majority of us, this means holding some form of insurance.
After the passage of the Affordable Care Act, the number of Walla Wallans without health insurance plummeted dramatically. As Trends indicator 4.4.3 shows (see ubne.ws/443graph), the year before the ACA’s implementation, 2013, the number of residents with this status in Columbia and Walla Walla counties numbered nearly 8,000. By 2017, it had sunk to 3,500. Unfortunately, the 2018 estimates for the two counties showed an uptick of 1,300. The area now has a higher rate of the uninsured than that of Washington.
A quarter of residents of Walla Walla and Columbia counties recently reported having no regular health provider. That’s a result of both the difficulty of increasing the local health care workforce and the absence of insurance for thousands of residents. The solutions will need to come from both sides.