Welcome to the future

On an early spring day about 30 years ago, a group of people met to talk about the future of their Walla Walla Valley home.
They had gathered in response to an invitation “to participate in a day-long workshop to plan a sustainable future for Walla Walla. The immediate objective of the workshop will be to produce a preliminary vision of Walla Walla in the year 2020 and a rudimentary plan for getting from here to there. You’ve probably thought from time to time of what the ideal city would be like. Let’s get together and see if we can help it happen.”
By the end of that April day in 1988, our vision had four major elements.
We wanted a green community that preserves and renews its trees, landscape, and natural resources; a community that lives lightly on the Earth by reducing its waste and energy use; a human scale community friendly to pedestrians and bicyclists; and a community with strong neighborhoods, a vital downtown civic center, and respect for its older homes, buildings, and historic architecture.
Those who participated, most of whom later became the original incorporators of Walla Walla 2020 as a nonprofit, were George Ball, Nancy Ball, Bob Carson, Clare Carson, Barbara Clark, Daniel Clark, Shirley Hagman, David Hiatt, Chris Howard, Judy Johnson, Jean Krapfel, Douglas Morton, Shirley Muse, Paula Nichols, Skip Nichols, Candace Pierce, Gordon Scribner, Carolyn Seachris, Sandy Shelin, Deborah Winter and John Winter.
Since then, most of us have worked together with friends, neighbors, local organizations, businesses, governments, agencies and schools on many projects of mutual interest through a decentralized committee process that has proven very effective.
Now, with the arrival of the year 2020, it seems appropriate to consider what’s been accomplished and how it was done, as well as where we want to go in the future.
Our review of those years is a celebration of our power to make life better for all of us through a positive vision and collaboration with many people. It’s also a reminder that, just as we’re aware work begun 30 years ago is part of our lives now, we need to recognize that decisions we make and projects we undertake today will shape the lives of those who live here 30, 50 and 100 years down the road.
Throughout this calendar year, we’re planning a Friday column (or sometimes two) each month looking at a different theme or project area. People who’ve been involved in the projects will be telling about them.
Our working schedule for the series is:
- February: Trees and Landscaping
- March: Bicyclists, Pedestrians and Transit
- April: Waste Reduction and Recycling
- May: Economic Development and Downtown Renewal
- June: Architecture and Community Awards, Historic Research and Plaques
- July: Historic Sites and Markers
- August: Water Conservation Projects
- September: Don’t Bend Walla Walla
- October: Achieving a Sustainable Walla Walla
- November: Protecting Historic Cemeteries
- December: Beyond 2020
Each of these articles will highlight issues for our community. We hope you will enjoy both these retrospectives and the opportunity to consider what steps we need to take together to continue to proactively address these issues and others we face now or will likely need to deal with in the future.
You might also be interested in visiting the Walla Walla 2020 website at ww2020.net, where more detail on our work is available.