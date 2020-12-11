Thirty years ago, just about everybody saw the Apollo 17 photo of Earth taken from 18,000 miles away, and we knew Walla Walla was a small part of a beautiful and bountiful island out in space.
So, when the founders of Walla Walla 2020 began talking about projects to make our area even more livable than it already was, most of us were thinking not only of ourselves and other current residents but also of our planet and our responsibility to steward it for those who would be living here after us.
We knew the dependence of Earth’s rapidly growing human population on massive consumption and major engineering of the natural world was making changes to our life support system.
But what most of us probably didn’t recognize is how fast those changes were happening.
Rather than passing various critical thresholds toward the end of this century, we find ourselves already facing them.
Our warmer, higher energy atmosphere, resulting mostly from our addiction to fossil fuels, is causing severe problems that accompany such changes.
The carbon dioxide from the burning of fossil fuels not only warms our atmosphere but also makes our oceans more acidic, threatening many marine organisms, some of which are part of our food supply.
The warming oceans result in rising sea levels and intensifying tropical storms, while higher air temperatures amplify natural disasters such as tornadoes, floods, droughts and forest fires.
This year alone we’ve had flooding, wildfire, pandemic, economic stress and torn safety nets — and harsh words right here in our Valley.
But we’ve also seen hard work, heroism, creativity, generosity, responsibility and cooperation.
As we look to the next 30 years, it’s those qualities that will get us through.
When we plan for the future, we know we have to be aware of all the impacts of our choices — on the environment, on our economy and on social equity.
That sounds like a lot to consider, but we’ve learned through experience that these systems work together.
When we plant trees, we’re not only creating habitat and reducing carbon dioxide, we’re also increasing shade, health and beauty for humans, and raising our real estate values.
There are neighborhoods in Walla Walla that could benefit from more trees, as well as areas along major roads.
When we reduce the use of pesticides, herbicides and gasoline-powered equipment in our gardens and yards, we protect not only essential beneficial insects and microbes but also the health, peace and well-being of our own family and that of our neighbors, as well as wild visitors such as songbirds.
When we insulate our buildings, we not only make them more comfortable for living and working in but also reduce our use of fossil fuels, while saving more local money to circulate among local businesses.
When we improve facilities for pedestrians, including those with visual impairments or using wheelchairs and walkers, and provide lanes and paths for bicycles, skateboards and other people-powered mobility devices, we reduce pollution and send less money out of town to pay for fossil fuels, while getting healthy and friendly exercise that connects us with others and puts us in touch with our community.
When we make our neighborhoods stronger, we make them safer, friendlier and healthier for those who live there, and help us expand our interactions beyond our individual households, which makes our whole community stronger and more connected.
When we increase the number of affordable homes by zoning for inclusion and increased density, we’re also protecting farmland and wildlands from sprawl, decreasing the cost of delivering public services, and allowing easier recruitment of essential workers and more participation in the economy and government by those who already work here.
When we establish and protect public spaces and resources, we increase our ability to work together and identify common goals necessary for the health, safety and survival of the whole community and all its members.
When we expand the availability and affordability of childcare and daycare, we enable parents to participate in the economy while providing all children with an equal start for their education.
Creating a fair, secure and democratic community is the responsibility of each of us. If we continue to work together as individuals and organizations, we can preserve beauty and livability for ourselves and for those who will live here in the future.
After all, 2050 will be here sooner than we think.