In 1994, Walla Walla 2020 launched a historic building plaque and research project to help preserve Walla Walla’s rich architectural and cultural history.
The purpose of the project has been to encourage people throughout the community to take pride in their neighborhoods, whether wealthy or humble, by honoring their history and buildings with handsome plaques.
We offer a distinctive, locally produced plaque of painted brass showing the date a structure was built, those who built or occupied it and any other authenticated information of interest to the owner.
While the project places special emphasis on structures built before 1920, any building more than 50 years old that retains its architectural integrity qualifies for both the plaque and the research project, which offers a basic search of Walla Walla County, Penrose Memorial Library and TitleOne, formerly Pioneer Title, records to assist in determining the date of construction and the owners of the property over the years back to the time it was bare ground owned by local tribes.
The project is able to research a residence for $125 and a commercial building for $200-$300 depending on the property. In addition, a 6½-inch by 9½-inch, seven-line plaque can be made for $50. Additional lines and sizes are also available.
While the plaque program is independent of city, state and national historic registries, the research information provided can be useful in applying for listing on those registries.
For more information on the local historic register, visit the city of Walla Walla’s Historic Preservation Commission website at ubne.ws/3hK6Lmu.
Through February 2020, the project has produced research reports and/or plaques for more than 290 historic properties, including 152 residences and 70 commercial or institutional properties.
A list of some of the downtown properties by address and date is below. The full list of all properties is available on our website, ww2020.net, together with an interactive map showing each of the properties, with a link to a photo and a copy of the research report.
- 5 W. Alder St., Drumheller building, 1904
- 123 W. Alder St., Garden City building, 1906
- 129 W. Alder St., McFeely Hotel, 1911
- 130 E. Alder St., Holly’s Flowers, 1912
- 229 E. Alder St., Goodwill Industries, 1907
- 11 S. First Ave., Elam’s Bank, Cox-Jones, 1926
- 2 E. Main St., Paine building, 1879
- 5 E. Main St., Pioneer Title, 1876
- 14 E. Main St., Seil building, 1901
- 25 E. Main St., Kennedy building, 1879
- 28 E. Main St., Sayers building, Bee Hive, 1890
- 38 E. Main St., Die Brucke building, 1903
- 51 E. Main St., Whiteside building, 1890
- 57 E. Main St., Breier building, 1926
- 101 E. Main St., Struthers nuilding, J. C. Penney, 1909
- 102 E. Main St., Sutherland building, Sears Roebuck, 1913
- 109 E. Main St., Woolworths, 1928
- 121 E. Main St., Pontarolo’s, 1921
- 124 E. Main St., Public House 124, 1909
- 200 E. Main St., Allegro Cyclery, 1929
- 207-221 E. Main St., Dahlen Auto Company, 1917
- 214 E. Main St., H.H. Hungate building, Walla Walla Hotel, 1905
- 230 E. Main St., Red Star Grocery, Wingman Birdz & Brewz, 1904,
- 21 W. Main St., Brechtel building, 1869
- 22 W. Main St., O’Donnell building, Valley Vision, 1875
- 129 W. Main St., Siegel-Adams building, 1889
- 202 W. Main St., Smith building, 1878
- 204 W. Main St., Holmes building, Delmonico Hotel, 1887
- 208 W. Main St., Lacy-Whitman building, Rose Rooms, 1879
- 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla County Courthouse, 1916, Jail, 1906, Hall of Records, 1891
- 330 W. Main St., Interurban Depot, Saffron Kitchen, 1909
- 41 S. Palouse St., Clock Shop and Antique Co., 1905
- 73 S. Palouse St., First Congregational Church, 1930-31
- 126 W. Poplar St., McDonald’s Feed and Sales Co., 1905
- 5 N. Second Ave., Quinn building, 1908
- 6 N. Second Ave., Jones building, formerly Rees-Winans, 1890
- 12 N. Second Ave., A. K. Dice building, 1899
- 18 N. Second Ave., Pantorium building, 1922
- 115 N. Sixth Ave., W.W. Gas and Electric, Powerhouse Theater, 1890
Thanks to researchers Michael Smith, Mary Meeker, Katherine Winegart, webmaster Chris Baird and coordinator Daniel Clark for services to the project over the years.