Although we have greater clarity today, even back in 2006 ordinary people could observe the unmistakable evidence of global warming, while a decade of rising gasoline prices had led to increasing talk about the day of reckoning that was approaching as a finite supply of fossil fuels met growing world demand for cheap energy.
A committee that included scientists from each of the three colleges and a Walla Walla 2020 non-scientist began meeting that year to discuss what we understood to be significant changes that would affect many aspects of global and local life within a few decades.
We concluded that it was important to stimulate a public conversation locally, and in November 2007 the three colleges hosted a two-day conference on Global Change, Local Challenge with speakers, workshops, panels and discussions.
While some of those who attended had been aware of these issues for quite a while, for others the conference was a wake-up call about serious challenges created by a fundamental element of modern, industrial society: its dependence on cheap energy based on the use of nonrenewable and climate-changing fossil fuels.
Following the conference, Walla Walla 2020 organized a 10-week study group to consider how the new information affected us locally.
The group focused primarily on the books “Powerdown,” by conference keynote speaker, Richard Heinberg, and “Overshoot,” by William Catton, who was then professor emeritus of sociology at WSU.
At the end of our 10 weeks of reading, disputing, and discussing together, we surveyed the 20 or so participants and there was general agreement that the evidence was strong that the world’s large and rapidly growing human population, with its industrialized level of energy and natural resource consumption, was exceeding the carrying capacity of the Earth. Or, more colloquially, we were fouling our own nest.
It was agreed that we needed a group dedicated to increasing the visibility of the challenges and encouraging the community to initiate planning for a resilient response.
As a result, members of our group formed an organization we called Sustainable Walla Walla, whose purpose was to provide community education on sustainability issues, leading to the preparation of a community-wide sustainability plan.
To launch this effort, we sponsored a well-attended community forum called “The Road Ahead” chaired by the then president of the Chamber of Commerce.
In addition, we sponsored a Victory Garden tour and issued a number of weekly Sustainability Bulletins.
We also hosted a 12-week show on Whitman College’s KWCW radio called FutureWalla, and each show was followed by a Community Conversation Cafe at Merchants Deli to discuss the topics that had been raised.
We then circulated a petition to the Walla Walla City Council signed by more than 1,100 people calling for the establishment of a city sustainability committee.
We also helped form a new Religious Leaders Sustainability Group, later renamed Walla Walla Valley Faith Communities for Sustainability, whose purpose was to pursue education and action on sustainability issues among local religious congregations, including an annual Alternative Gifts campaign during the holidays to reduce throwaways and unnecessary consumption.
In August 2008 in response to the citizens petition, the Walla Walla City Council appointed an ad hoc sustainability committee to make recommendations to the council regarding the establishment of a permanent committee.
Following the ad hoc committee’s report in February 2010, the city council adopted an ordinance creating a permanent City of Walla Walla Sustainability Committee to do scenario planning for the community and to advise our city government itself on sustainability issues.
To supplement and integrate the work of the new city committee, Sustainable Walla Walla held quarterly meetings to bring together local colleges, government agencies, businesses and interested individuals to share plans and projects.
Other activities of the group included a sustainability website, a series of Green Commute competitions during several Earth Weeks, and occasional sustainability columns along with a weekly sustainability tip in the Union-Bulletin.
While Sustainable Walla Walla no longer exists as a separate organization, the task of building a resilient and sustainable community in the face of multiple challenges belongs to all of us.
If you’d like to learn more, city of Walla Walla Sustainability Committee meetings are open to the public, though they’re currently being held virtually.
The Walla Walla 2020 website also provides information on a variety of sustainability projects at ww2020.net.