As described in Part I of this column, in order to provide the water needed for the Pennbrook development’s planned golf course and luxury homes, the Port planned to use its existing deep well, which extended into the diminishing aquifer and to acquire two more deep wells on farmland adjoining the airport.
To provide funding for these acquisitions the Port applied for two grants from the Federal Aviation Administration, representing to the FAA that these lands were needed for runway protection purposes, and concealing the actual purpose of its planned acquisitions.
As part of this concealment, the Port’s grant applications to the FAA failed to make the required disclosure of the source of its matching funds for the grants, which were to be provided by Pennbrook.
With this well and its own existing well, the Port planned to pump and sell water for the Pennbrook project from the same aquifer block the city was using for the aquifer recharge program, potentially defeating the city’s replenishment of the groundwater.
On the closing of the Olson sale, the Port also began implementing plans to illegally increase water consumption from its new well.
At that point, Walla Walla 2020 representatives met with the Port and stated their objections to the Port’s plan to unlawfully pump water for the irrigation of 300 acres of alfalfa on the Olson property, which exceeded the remaining water right for that land.
Since the Port ignored our objections, in 2006, Walla Walla 2020 and three adjoining farm neighbors filed a complaint with the Washington State Department of Ecology alleging intentional violation of its water rights by the Port.
Also in 2006, Walla Walla 2020 gave the Federal Aviation Administration notice of its concerns about apparent misrepresentation and concealment in the Port’s runway protection grant applications.
After a review and investigation of our complaint, the Federal Aviation Administration formally issued findings that the Port of Walla Walla “misrepresented or concealed” the objective, benefits, and parties involved in its application for federal funds to purchase the Olson farm and its deep aquifer well.
In spite of the fact that the proposed Pennbrook project would be the largest development in Walla Walla County history, whose location was dangerously close to two airport runways and to two hazardous chlorine storage areas, and whose water was to come exclusively from our declining aquifer, Walla Walla County determined that it would have no significant impact on the environment.
Both Walla Walla 2020 and Citizens for Good Governance promptly appealed the County’s decision regarding the project’s environmental impact to the Walla Walla County Superior Court. After the filing of our briefs, and the judge’s appointment of a mediator in the case, a settlement was reached by all of the parties to the litigation.
Under the terms of the settlement, the developer agreed to annex the project property into the city of Walla Walla, and to obtain all water for the project from the city’s dual-source water supply system, which uses Mill Creek flows as well as ground water, instead of from the Port’s deep aquifer wells. Additional terms were also included in the settlement, but were not disclosed.
Pennbrook’s planned golf course was ultimately dropped from the project by the developer, and following a severe downturn in the national economy the entire project was abandoned, after which the property has been returned to farm ownership.
At present this fertile farm land is still in wheat production, and continues to produce excellent yields with no irrigation other than the natural rainfall.
In addition, a critical portion of the Walla Walla area’s deep aquifer has been protected from threatened depletion by the planned development project, and is continuing to be replenished by the city of Walla Walla’s aquifer recharge program.
Also, at least for now, sprawling development that was planned towards the beautiful Blue Mountains has been halted, though the future will most likely holds additional challenges in that regard.
All of these events, with more details, are recounted in the book, “Don’t Bend Walla Walla — A Case Study in Corruption,” which is available from local book shops and online booksellers.