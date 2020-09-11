Since our founding in 1988, most of Walla Walla 2020’s activities have been proactive projects that have addressed largely uncontroversial community needs.
At times, however, defensive steps are required in order to protect our area’s quality of life from actions that would otherwise cause significant damage.
In 2003, since our concerns about sprawling development were well-known in the community, Walla Walla 2020 was contacted by city of Walla Walla staff who wondered what we would think of a proposal for a new golf course and upscale housing project to be located on 380 acres of prime farmland just east of the Walla Walla Regional Airport, and extending toward the Blue Mountains.
The project proponent was Pennbrook Homes of Bend, Oregon, which at that time was one of the fastest growing areas in the country and a popular symbol of runaway development.
We expressed our reservations and the Port of Walla Walla also initially contacted the city about the problem of “allowing housing and other non-compatible land uses to surround the airport.”
In 2004, despite its initial concerns, the Port and Pennbrook began discussions about how the Port rather than the city might supply water to the development as a revenue source to the Port.
As a result, the Port advised the developer against annexing to the city.
The Port then began lobbying the county and dity to change existing planning and water conservation policies and adopt new ones specifically crafted by the Port for the Pennbrook project.
The new policies included the elimination of the prohibitions against housing encroachment in the vicinity of the airport, and authorized the Port to become a water supplier for nearby residential development in place of the existing requirement that the city of Walla Walla’s water system be the sole supplier for new water connections in the Urban Area.
Walla Walla 2020 and a sister group, Citizens for Good Governance, opposed these changes, and were joined by other concerned citizens, including Candace Rose, who created a popular bumper sticker reading “Don’t Bend Walla Walla.”
Walla Walla 2020 stated in its initial protest that lands with prime soils and viability for agriculture should be protected from housing and commercial development which would forever remove them from productivity.
Sacrificing productive farmland to high-end commercial development requiring increased water use at a time of diminishing water supplies violated multiple policies of our comprehensive plan and would also contribute to inefficient and unsightly sprawl.
In spite of many objections, in 2005, the county commissioners approved a variety of changes to the Walla Walla Urban Area Comprehensive Plan sought by Pennbrook and the Port, including putting the project site into the Urban Growth Area and adding an Urban Planned Communities chapter specifically designed for Pennbrook to the county zoning code.
It had been generally acknowledged that the water level in deep wells in the city and throughout our Valley had been falling at a rate of three to five feet per year for 50 years, that we were pulling water out of our deep aquifers faster than they were being naturally recharged, and we were heading for a water crisis.
In response, area jurisdictions adopted a Coordinated Water System Plan that called for reliance on the city’s dual-source water system in which 87% of the water provided comes from Mill Creek flows, and only 13% from groundwater, and endorsed an aquifer recharge program by the City to pump Mill Creek water into the deep aquifer to help replenish it.
In disregard of that plan, in order to provide the water needed for Pennbrook’s golf course and luxury homes, the Port planned to use its existing deep well, which extended into the diminishing aquifer and to acquire two more deep wells on farmland adjoining the airport.
To provide funding for these acquisitions the Port applied for two grants from the Federal Aviation Administration, representing to the FAA that these lands were needed for runway protection purposes, and concealing the actual purpose of its planned acquisitions.
As part of this concealment, the Port’s grant applications to the FAA failed to make the required disclosure of the source of its matching funds for the grants, which were to be provided by Pennbrook.
Part 2 of this article will describe the further actions taken by the Port, the FAA and local citizens concerned about protecting the integrity of public processes and our quality of life.