Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series. The first ran on Nov. 20.
Volunteers with Walla Walla 2020 and its sister organization Walla Walla Historic Cemeteries have encountered considerable vandalism at some abandoned cemeteries, including damage to and theft of gravestones, and in a few cases actual disturbance of the graves.
This has certainly been the case at the Stubblefield Cemetery, where several graves have been opened and a number of gravestones removed. We recovered two of the stolen markers and returned them to the cemetery, where they await reinstallation in an appropriate place.
Since many of the original markers at these cemeteries were made of wood and many of the stone markers have been removed from their original sites, one of our goals at these cemeteries is to apply some remote sensing technologies to the ground to help determine where graves are present.
To do this, we first have to remove downed wood and enough of the ground cover to be able to see the surface when searching for any gravestone bases still present and to use the ground sensing technologies.
This has been particularly demanding at Stubblefield Cemetery, which is in a locust grove and also has major groves of lilacs, as does Lyons Creek. Stubblefield also has a major growth of vinca, or myrtle, over the gravesites, which needs to be removed.
Our ultimate goal there is to map all gravesites, although the absence of burial records for the cemetery makes identification of unmarked burials very difficult.
As each of these cemeteries once had well-laid out rows and individual gravesites, with records of each burial, it may well be that some of these records still exist, though none have been deposited at any community sites.
One purpose of this article is to alert the public to the need for any information residents might have regarding burials at these cemeteries. Names, dates, grave locations, photos, location of stolen markers, biographical information and any other details can be useful in restoring and maintaining the graveyard, as well as educating people of its significance.
The cemetery tours sponsored by the Blue Mountain Land Trust and the Walla Walla chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America have generated considerable interest in the protection and restoration of these cemeteries. We invite interested community members to volunteer to help with mapping tasks, grave marker repair, maintenance, and other work at these important sites.
Our volunteers have been very active at the Stubblefield Cemetery recently, which sits on a dramatic wooded hill looking east toward the Blue Mountains. Their work includes restoration of the cemetery gates with the help of Larry Mallott, and the clearing of downed wood and moving it to natural berms along the cemetery perimeter led by Chris Lueck and Mark Sloan with the assistance of others.
In addition to more clearing, along with grave identification and gravestone repair, another needed task is the restoration of a crumbling stone wall around the Stubblefield family plot, for which an Eagle Scout project cleared encroaching vegetation.
The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation makes the following points about the benefits to be gained by historical preservation and education, with which Walla Walla 2020 and Walla Walla Historic Cemeteries agree:
Preservation represents commitment to remembering the past and preparing for a sustainable future. The benefits of historic preservation are often overlooked because they come to societies as a whole rather than directly and immediately benefiting a developer or property owner.
Preservation of historic properties demonstrates long-term vision by preserving irreplaceable cultural resources and promoting sustainability practices. Historic preservation is the visual and tangible conservation of cultural identity.