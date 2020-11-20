When Walla Walla 2020 began its Historic Sites and Markers Project in 2012, the first project we took on was the abandoned Poor Farm Cemetery we noticed on old plat maps while looking for properties for our Historic Plaque and Research Service.
After searching for it, we were able to find the unmarked cemetery in a grassy field in the midst of a College Place mobile home park, where all the grave markers had been removed except for several leaning against a tree.
The story of this paupers’ field where 700 burials are still present, and of the recently demolished Poor Farm House and Barn nearby, is a dramatic one that we wanted our community to know.
We have since been glad to tell this story in a number of ways: on signage we’ve installed on site, in a public dedication ceremony, on our Walla Walla 2020 website, as a chapter in our book, “Historic Sites and Markers of Walla Walla County,” and during historic cemetery tours we’ve been asked to lead.
The second abandoned and unmarked graveyard Walla Walla 2020 focused on is the historic McCool Catholic Cemetery on Village Way, which also has a dramatic history that includes the removal of all gravestones, though many burials remain.
After removing the grave markers, the church sold the cemetery land to developers, who were told that all burials had also been removed. Subsequent construction at the site unfortunately resulted in the discovery and disturbance of graves in the street and in some of the new residential lots.
Following our research, Walla Walla 2020 place an interpretive sign on Village Way listing the names of 159 known burials remaining at McCool, though there are undoubtedly others, as we have no records for the period from 1872-1884.
As with the Poor Farm, we also held a public sign dedication ceremony, created a webpage with detailed information on the cemetery’s history, discussed the cemetery and listed those still buried there in our book, and have included the site in cemetery tours.
Several other abandoned cemeteries that have been unmarked and uncared for are included in our book, and in an accompanying historic sites map we’ve published.
Because most of these are important cultural and historic sites, members of the Walla Walla 2020 history committee have researched their history and their legal title, as well as relevant provisions of Washington state law providing for the issuance of certificates of authority for the care and maintenance of historic cemeteries to organizations formed for that purpose.
As a result, our committee members recently formed a new nonprofit, Walla Walla Historic Cemeteries, which currently holds a certificate of authority for the care and maintenance of the Stubblefield (Saling) Cemetery near the corner of Foster and Reser roads, and also for the Lyons Creek (Hendrix) Cemetery near the intersection of Mill Creek and Meiners roads.
This new group has a website which lists those buried in nine historic cemeteries in our area, as well as information about the history of each cemetery and about some of the people buried there.
Walla Walla 2020 has supported this effort by funding the placement of interpretive signs at the Stubblefield and Lyons Creek cemeteries, and by adopting the new group’s work as part of our own program for funding and other purposes.
One of the findings of our research is that the lands on which these two cemeteries were established, as with several other abandoned cemeteries, were legally conveyed by the original homesteaders to cemetery associations which have long been disbanded.
This means such cemeteries are publicly owned, rather than being owned by the adjoining landowners as was often previously assumed.
The rights and interest of the public in learning about, visiting and maintaining these public places has met with resistance by some neighbors, described in a new book soon to be published titled, “Public Places & Private Interests: Protecting Historic Cemeteries, and other Projects.”
The second part of this article will focus on work at the Stubblefield Cemetery as an example of the nature of the tasks faced in protecting and restoring abandoned graveyards.