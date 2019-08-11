A few months ago, a Walla Walla resident sent some photos to the city via social media. The images showed two wires visible through a crack growing in the asphalt in a crosswalk at Wilbur Avenue and Alder Street. The sender wondered whether the exposed wires should concern the city.
The city’s Street Division supervisor said the wires appeared to be part of an old signal-detection loop. They were not anything to worry about, he said; this “inductive” system is no longer active at this intersection, which now uses cameras to detect the presence of vehicles.
In fact, most of the key intersections in town now employ this noninvasive, video-based detection system. The images are fed into a computer, which converts them into data, including variables such as speed, traffic volume and the percentage of time vehicles are present in a detection zone. This data is used to control traffic signals, and to create timing plans that regulate flow to increase efficiency.
The safe, efficient movement of vehicles, cycles, and pedestrians along city streets is the responsibility of the Traffic Division, a crew of three, plus one seasonal worker. Traffic Lead Bryan Rakestraw and his technicians oversee Walla Walla’s traffic signals, signs and markings, and 800 to 900 city-owned streetlights.