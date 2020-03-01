Part 1
From the Washington Statesman, 8 March 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“An Act to Incorporate the City of Walla Walla. (Section 1 described the proposed city limits.) Section 2. The inhabitants of the city of Walla Walla, within the limits above described, shall be and they are hereby constituted a body politic and corporate, in fact and in law, by the name and style of the ‘City of Walla Walla’ and by that name they and their successors shall be known in law, have perpetual succession, sue and be sued, plead and be impleaded, defend and be defended, in all courts of law and
in all actions whatsoever. ...
“(The inhabitants) may purchase, hold, and receive property, real and personal, within said city for public buildings and city improvements; … may purchase, hold, and receive property, real and personal, beyond the limits of the city, to be used for burial purposes; also for the establishment of a hospital for the reception of persons affected with contagious or other diseases; … also for the erection of water works to supply the city with water. ...
“Of the Government of the City. Section 1. The government of said city shall be invested in, first: a Mayor; second, a Recorder; third, a Common Council, consisting of five members, who shall severally hold their offices until the next annual meeting after their election, and until their successors shall be qualified.
“There shall also be elected at the same time a city Marshal, city Treasurer, and city Surveyor; and there may be appointed by the City Council a city Attorney.”
(This was followed by an explanation of the duties and powers of each person as well as rules of elections and the salaries of each person, noting that the mayor and council members would not be paid a salary until the population of the City reached 1,000 inhabitants.)