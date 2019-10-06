Veniamin “Ben” Granchukoff, a firefighter/paramedic with the Walla Walla Fire Department, recently received a letter from the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, congratulating him on achieving 30 consecutive years of National EMS Certification.
The letter, signed by the registry’s Executive Director William Seifarth, states this is a “rare achievement,” and thanks Ben for his “dedication to National Certification, your state EMS efforts and your local EMS development, as well as for providing outstanding care to the citizens of your community.”
Ben’s given name is a nod to his Russian heritage. Fleeing Communism in Siberia, his parents’ families settled as refugees in remote northwestern China. They spent their formative years there, then around 1950 emigrated to America, where they got married and raised a family.
“I have four sisters and one brother, and some of us are in the medical field. I have a sister who’s a doctor and another sister who’s a nurse,” he said.
Ben said his father encouraged him to become an electrical engineer, “kind of following in the footsteps of my big brother.”
While studying electrical engineering technology at Central Washington University, Ben spent several summers interning with the Grant County Public Utility District. He thought the work was interesting, but “it wasn’t my passion,” he said.
During his final year at CWU, he learned about the school’s paramedic program, and began that as well. He graduated with two bachelor’s degrees, including one in paramedicine.
“That’s just what I was excited about,” he said.
After graduation, his passion took him into the workforce.
“I went to work right out of school in Yakima for a few years, and this is what I’ve been doing ever since,” he said.
Ben has served the residents of Walla Walla the past 27½ years. With the WWFD, he spends most of his time working on an ambulance, and the rest on fire engines.
“All of the members here are firefighters; some are EMTs and some are paramedics,” he said. “We get to rotate onto the engine about a third of the time, which is nice. I’ve also had the privilege of driving a bit, and that was really good experience. It was something I enjoyed.”
The distinction between EMTs and paramedics is a matter of training.
“An EMT is a person who gets about 110 hours of training and gets to provide basic life support — administer oxygen and a few other things, maybe check blood sugar and assist people in taking medications, or that kind of thing,” Ben said.
Paramedics deliver advanced life support, which requires more in-depth education, plus regular training and recertification.
“A paramedic has thousands of hours of training — both academic training in classes and didactic training in the field, in the hospital settings,” he said. “They get to take some pretty meaty courses like pre-med anatomy and physiology, which probably weeds out some right there because it’s pretty difficult. It was difficult for me — I hadn’t had any anatomy and physiology before that, so just hitting that at the college level was challenging.”
Although Ben’s 30 years of continual national EMS certification are uncommon, his devotion to serving the community is not unique among Walla Walla’s first responders. WWFD personnel dedicate their lives to helping to preserve the health and lives of local residents.
The ambulance crews are busy, averaging around 20 calls per day. Responses are shared between two vehicles, Ben said.
“If there are additional calls Medic 3921 and Medic 3922 can’t handle because they’re already busy, then they’ll start taking people from the fire engines and putting them on backup ambulances, and they’ll take the next out,” he said.
Crew members work 24-hour shifts, typically starting and ending at 7:30 a.m., Ben said.
“The challenge, I think, is just being able to run the calls day and night, and to always maintain a positive attitude for every patient. It’s challenging sometimes, if you’re out several times at night,” he said, but notes “it’s just part of the job.”
Although their schedules are different from those of people who work more-typical hours, Ben said WWFD personnel are happy to work for our community.
“It’s public service,” he said. “I think probably everyone in the City is here to serve the public, because we’re all providing this infrastructure, maintenance and services.”
Serving the public is a win-win for everyone, he said.
“I get a strong sense of satisfaction from helping others, probably like a lot of people in this business. I’m also proud of the fact that my job — our job — as a firefighter/paramedic helps people in a way that I can be proud of,” he said.
“We are honored to have the responsibility to provide this kind of service, and to have the support of our community, like our peers have done for many years before us. To have such a lengthy history of service and support from the community has been very empowering and rewarding.”
Brenden Koch is the communications manager for the city of Walla Walla. Contact him at bkoch@wallawallawa.gov.