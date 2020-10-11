Part 2
From the Washington Statesman, Oct. 25, 1862:
An anonymous correspondent wrote this to the newspaper: “There is one thing about the city that certainly should be changed, and that is the sheet iron stove flues should not be allowed to come through a roof or side of a house, but brick flues should be suit instead.
“We all can tell of many a house and some towns that have been burnt up from sheet iron flues. A city ordinance to that effect might save the town from being burnt; and where lumber is so high the loss would be
great. Others towns are preparing against this accident.”
To which the newspaper editors responded, “There is an ordinance providing for the protection of property against fires, and the fire wardens a short time ago gave twenty days notice to all property holders on Main Street and the alleys adjoining, that they must within that time provide their buildings with proper flues; otherwise they would be proceeded against according to
law.
“The twenty days time has expired, and though we notice a number of buildings within the limit described that are not yet provided with flues, we presume the wardens will do their duty in the matter.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, Oct. 25, 1862:
“A Sell — A practical joker from the vicinage of the ‘old Fort,’ whom we shall designate as ‘Van,’ paid our city a visit a few days since, and in his peregrinations about town brought up in a crowd who were examining one of Wesson’s rifles, recently brought out by the overland escort.
“Van, being an amateur sportsman, and an excellent shot, took hold of the gun to examine it. After looking at it thoroughly, a wag in the crowd offered to bet him the drinks he could not hit the ball on a flag staff that stood on the opposite side of the street.
“’Done,’ says Van; pop went the rifle, and whiz went a splinter from the aforesaid ball. But hardly had the report died away before Van found himself in the hands of a policeman, for the violation of a city ordinance.
“Van wilted; saw that he was badly sold, and succumbed with as good a grace as possible. As Charley led him off to the Recorder’s office, he remarked to the wag who sold him: ‘All right my boy—it’s all the same to Van. You’ve got me, but I’ll get some other man.’”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, Nov. 15, 1862:
“First, get an absolute control over yourself, and then you will easily govern your wife.”