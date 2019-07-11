Walla Walla Naturopathic is on the grow.
The clinic will expand from its Birch Street spot to a second location in Kennewick.
The expansion takes place in August. Clients will be able to receive services in Walla Walla at 120 E. Birch St., suite 7, and in the CONNECT Building in Kennewick at 8350 W. GrandRidge Blvd., suite 200.
Dr. Melissa McClintock opens the new office. Services at Walla Walla Naturopathic specialize in functional medicine through the integration of Western medical practices of nutrition, diet and exercise with lab testing and diagnostic techniques, along with prescribed supplements, stress management and more, according to a description.
The phone number for the new location is 877-486-3122.