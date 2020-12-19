If there ever was a time to reflect on the value of good health, it is now, as we grapple with a once-a-century pandemic.
While good health isn’t guaranteed by accessible and robust healthcare, the provision of healthcare is critical for many residents. This column takes a look at a key measure of access to the Walla Walla and Columbia counties’ metro area healthcare sector.
It is insurance, the ticket which gets us through the turnstile. In data recently released by the Census and posted on the Walla Walla Trends site, 2019 marked another year in which the ranks of Walla Walla & Columbia Counties’ uninsured climbed.
As Trends indicator 4.4.3 reveals, the 2019 estimate for the metro area showed a total of more than 5,100 residents without insurance, leading to a rate of 9.2%. These results represent an increase of more than 300 residents and 1.5 percentage points from 2018. From the trough of 2017, the past year’s estimates show an increase of more than 1,600 people.
While the numbers may seem small, the rate implies an increase of 61% since the trough of 2017. This is a much steeper rise than the one experienced by both the state and the U.S. These entities have also experienced increases from their respective troughs but at much lower paces, 10% and 6%, respectively.
It is still worth noting that among Eastern Washington metro areas, the Walla Walla’s claimed the second-lowest rate of the uninsured in 2019. Only Spokane, with a 5.6% uninsured rate, came in lower.
Could the low rate here be traced to its population profile? As Trends indicator 0.1.3 shows, the share of the 65-plus population was estimated to be 20% in 2019. The share is higher than that of other Eastern Washington metro areas by quite a large margin. The senior population enjoys nearly 100% insurance coverage, thanks to Medicare.
Yet the estimated share of the Walla Walla area’s working adult population — ages 18-64 — with health insurance was, relative speaking, quite high, at 86.1% in 2019. Only Spokane County’s rate for this population is higher, at 91.3%.
So compared to most of Eastern Washington, Walla Walla and Columbia counties are performing well. Yet, as the graph below shows, comparisons to the U.S. and Washington put the metro area for 2019 at the same and worse, respectively. Why the big percentage increase in the uninsured here compared to the state and the U.S.?
Wasn’t the Affordable Care Act supposed to lower dramatically the ranks of the uninsured? For sure, both the metro area and the benchmarks enjoyed a steep decline from 2013, the start of the period and the year before the ACA took effect. The ACA allowed residents to pick up coverage either through the newly-formed state exchanges or, if income-constrained, through the expansion of Medicaid. And many did.
Similarly, the uptick in the uninsured rate may also be laid at the feet of policy, or more specifically, Congressional action. In 2017, Congress passed legislation stripping the ACA of the individual mandate that required health insurance.
There are likely other reasons. In 2018, the Trump administration significantly cut advertising money promoting the options under the ACA. And for some individuals or families who don’t qualify for expanded Medicaid, the costs of purchasing policies on the Washington exchange might be too high.
These still don’t explain the difference between the metro area and the U.S. and state. One possible reason might be a higher rate of residents here than elsewher dropping their coverage in response to the elimination of the individual mandate.
Another one, less likely in my opinion, is that share of the population who don’t qualify for expanded ACA coverage — in particular “non-qualified” non-citizens or “qualified” non-citizens who haven’t completed the mandatory five-year waiting period — has grown in the two counties faster than elsewhere. Without a survey, however, we just don’t know.
What might be the consequences of a rising number of area residents without health insurance? Economic ones certainly come to mind.
Hospital and perhaps providers’ charity care is likely to rise, since it is difficult, if not unethical, to turn away patients due to financial reasons. Consider, too, the financial burden an uninsured person might bear after an hospital emergency unit visit In many, if not most, cases, the treating hospital writes down the cost of the care, but not always, leaving the patient with a potentially huge bill.
A consequence as important as finances is the risk to an individual’s health. In most cases, the uninsured will avoid care, especially routine and preventive visits. Over time, health issues can stack up, leaving a patient who accesses healthcare only when he or she is quite ill.
Ideally, I think that most agree that we would like to see the uninsured in the two counties return to the 2017 rates. For 2020, we shouldn’t hold our breath. When Census Bureau estimates are released in a few months, it seems likely that the pandemic will have pushed the rate into the double digits.
Let us hope that this a passing moment.