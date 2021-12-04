Editor’s note: This is the first part in a three part series.
During the latter part of 1896 a large building could be observed by passersby being built just east of South Second Avenue, far outside the then-city limits. As work progressed, the structure began to look castle-like. This was to become Waldheim, broadly translated as “home in the woods,” the new residence for German immigrant Maximilian Baumeister, his young wife, Alvine (pronounced Ahlveena), and their five children.
Max Baumeister was born in Saxe-Weimar, Germany March 13, 1840, son of a physician. When he was a young man the Baumeisters immigrated to the United States, settling in New York City where Max learned barbering. In 1859, aged 18, he left New York, sailing for Panama, crossing the isthmus on foot and by mule. Boarding a second ship, he sailed north to San Francisco where he disembarked, mining for a brief time before returning to New York. In 1861, Max headed west again, this time settling briefly in Portland, but soon left Portland via steamboat headed for Wallula. From there, he walked the remaining distance to Walla Walla, reportedly with but $15 to his name.
With little work in Walla Walla, and a limited English vocabulary, Baumeister opened a barbershop on Main Street. He was joined by his brother Edward (Ned), and around 1870 the brothers erected a two-story wood building on West Main Street between Second and Third. Their establishment, by that time advertised by the tony name, “Oriental Hair Dressing and Bathing Saloon, Baumeister Bros., Prop’rs,” occupied the right half of the street level, Jacob Coulter’s hardware store the left half, and upstairs housed the Walla Walla Union. Max and Edward worked long hours, six days per week. Edward later settled in Asotin, where he was referred to as the “father of Asotin County.”
Max Baumeister married Miss Anna Hauer in Walla Walla in 1869. One daughter, Augusta, was born of this marriage; Augusta later married Walla Walla brewer Jacob Betz. Anna travelled to San Francisco in July 1879 to seek medical advice for an unspecified illness and died there Aug. 1. The following year Max returned to New York where he was reacquainted with Miss Alvine Schweiker, who was a child when he had last seen her. Alvine was born on Long Island Sept. 29, 1863, but her name and that of her parents, Gottlieb and Maria Schweiker, affirms her German heritage. At age 40, Max and Alvine, 17, were married in Walla Walla Feb. 11, 1880. Over time he and Alvine had six children: Charlotte Anna, the oldest; Alvin; Max E.; Olga S.; Werner Waldermar; and the youngest, Karl Edward.
Not inclined to torpidity, Baumeister was soon immersed in a variety of undertakings. In 1883, the brothers sold their tonsorial establishment, perhaps to allow both an opportunity to explore new endeavors. Max was active in the Republican party; a charter member of the Enterprise Lodge, I.O.O.F.; and Pioneer Society of Walla Walla. He joined the Masons. On Jan. 1, 1909, with E. S. Isaacs, John Smith, Samuel Drumheller and Gilbert Hunt, Max filed articles of incorporation creating the Oregon-Washington Light & Power Company, to build and operate railroads, electric lines, street railways, ships and wharves in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. He maintained an office in the old Baker-Boyer Building. The lion’s share of his fortune was ultimately gleaned through his real estate and insurance involvement.
Perhaps one of the Baumeisters’ more interesting involvements was that Max and Alvine were charter members of the First Church of Christ, Scientist of Walla Walla, incorporated Jan. 7, 1901. Whether Max had been raised in the Lutheran or Roman Catholic religion is unknown, but Alvine’s parents were driven from the Catholic Church by an inept priest and became Protestants. In a letter of June 18, 1981, to the owners of Waldheim from Dr. Werner Waldemar Baumeister, then a chiropractor in California, he wrote that his father, after suffering a medically incurable affliction, read Christian Science founder Mary Baker Eddy’s book “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” and was healed. Max was elected church treasurer and trustee; Alvine was elected vice president. Their oldest daughter Charlotte, a trained singer who studied in New York, in time became the soloist at the church, and later still a Christian Science practitioner. Werner Baumeister recalled that he and his sister Charlotte would bicycle to Christian Scientist services in the former Cumberland Presbyterian Church on the corner of Third and Alder. Prior to that time, services were held upstairs in the new (1889) Baumeister Building that had been constructed on the site of the earlier wooden building. The Baumeister Building survives in a beautifully restored state.
Early city directories note that Max and his brother lived above their shop. After Max’s marriage, the Baumeisters resided in a five-room house at 10 East Alder Street east of the Denny Building, later the site of Lutton’s Pharmacy; the house was moved at some point to 134 Dr. Newell St.
