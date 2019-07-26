A Walla Walla tasting room and the wine region as a whole are among nominees in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards.
Long Shadows Vintners is the only Washington winery among the 20 nominees for Best Tasting Room. The media outlet’s travel experts pick the nominees, and readers decide the top 10 by casting their votes online. Rules allow voting online for one nominee in each category per day.
As of Thursday afternoon, Long Shadows was ranked fourth out of 20. Founded by Washington wine pioneer Allen Shoup, the Frenchtown Road winery opened in 2003 with an unusual model. Vintners from across the globe and specializing in an array of wines bring their own style to the grapes of Washington state, all under one roof.
Wines can be enjoyed in what is known as “The Chihuly Tasting Room,” a space with windows to the fields of Walla Walla and spectacularly dressed inside with the glass artwork of Shoup friend, Dale Chihuly. Walla Walla also shows up in the Best Wine Region category. As of Thursday afternoon, the Walla Walla Valley was ranked seven of 20.
“Italian immigrants began growing wine grapes in Washington’s Walla Walla Valley in the 1850s. Today, this region features more than 100 wineries producing a range of varietals, most popularly cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah, cabernet franc and malbec. The American Viticultural Area spreads across the border into Oregon as well,” a description of the wine region explains.
Voting will end Aug. 12.
USA Today launches new 10 Best Readers’ Choice categories every other Monday at noon. The contest includes four weeks of voting. All votes are cast digitally.