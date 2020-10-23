A nonpartisan event to honor and celebrate voting will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
“Walk the Vote” will start at a variety of meeting points, with a group walk to area ballot drop boxes.
“We wanted to consider alternatives to mailing our ballots,” event organizer Kirsten Nicolaysen said. “We can visibly celebrate the act of voting. We can all do this. There are ballot boxes in four different locations in the Valley.”
The neighborhood walks are open to those who have a ballot to drop off or even those who have already voted and encourage completing ballots correctly and in a timely manner.
The trek is also designed as an educational opportunity for new voters and teenagers who will be eligible to vote in the future. There is no charge to participate in the walk, organized by the local Network of Exceptional Women.
Walkers will start at Washington Park, or outside Garrison Middle School, Whitman College’s Reid Campus Center and Edison Elementary school. Walk leaders from the Network for Exceptional Women will provide maps and lead walkers to the two Downtown Walla Walla ballot boxes and to the Eastgate ballot box. The walks are each approximately 1 mile from the starting point.
Walk the Vote will also start from Lions Park in College Place and end at the ballot box near City Hall.
“We have maps, too,” co-founder Michelle Liberty said. It’s a fun way to reawaken enthusiasm for the basic act of voting.
Of course, because of COVID-19, all walkers are asked to wear masks and to maintain recommended physical distance of 6 feet from other walkers not part of the same household.
“If the cold bothers you, you can drive along the route,” Nicolaysen said.
About 33% of Washington voters have already submitted their ballots. By 5 p.m. Thursday, 1,594,581 ballots had been submitted by the state’s more than 4.8 million registered voters, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
In Walla Walla County, 15.3% — or 5,633 of the 36,806 registered voters — had submitted ballots. Columbia County has one of the state’s highest early return rates at 51.7% of the county’s 2,809 registered voters submitting ballots by Thursday.
The Network of Exceptional Women, a non-profit, was started in 2017 by current president Linda Gunshefski and Michelle Liberty.
It’s a group dedicated to supporting progressive women in their campaigns for elected office and seeking appointments to boards, commissions, and committees.
The group has a board of directors with regular meetings, by-laws and all the paperwork but no employees. “At this point it’s all volunteer,” Gunshefski said.
Depending on the health crisis, in March there are plans for films and activities in conjunction with International Women’s Day.