What’s it like to be a veterinarian?
I wake up before the sun rises to write in my journal, try and convince myself to work out, but let’s be honest, that doesn’t happen most days. I shower, listen to a podcast while I get ready for the day, grab my coffee and head to work.
When I walk in the door, emergencies are arriving prior to the start of our morning appointments. Our days are fully booked with surgeries, 15-30 minute appointments and medically admitting sick patients. I think to myself, “I hope me and my staff get to enjoy our lunch today, but I also want to take care of every patient we are able to.”
I sit down at my desk and go through the emails, call backs and prescription refills that I must do in between my appointments.
I look at all of my pending, more-intensive cases and ask myself, “What specialist can I call? Who are the most critical patients because I need to triage them before my stable ones? What if my triage upsets other owners? How can I help them see that their pet is just as much of a priority to me even if I can’t get to them yet?” We all hate disappointing people.
It is now 8 a.m., and appointments are starting. I gather histories from clients, perform physical exams, synthesize my findings and recommend diagnostics that will better help me figure out what is wrong, with the goal of determining how best to treat my patients.
As veterinarians, our patients cannot speak to us. Instead, we rely on information from the owners to clue us in to what caused the symptoms. Did your pet eat something they weren’t supposed to? When and where are they itchy? When did the symptoms start? How is their quality of life?
Some of the things I get asked most frequently from my colleagues who are in human medicine is how do we know where a patient is uncomfortable? How well do our patients cooperate during exams when they don’t know what or why we are doing what we are doing? What if our patient is just over it — what then?
These things make veterinary medicine similar to pediatrics. We are trying to help and a give a voice to the voiceless while being a guiding light for owners during one of the hardest times of their lives.
The morning continues, and I make my way through my appointments. I become a radiologist, dermatologist, oncologist, internal medicine specialist and then — oh no! Now it’s time to become an emergency surgeon. Better re-arrange some of my schedule so I can save this patient’s life over our lunch hour.
While the staff is prepping for the surgery, I will call specialists, pathologists and owners to give them updates. I have been working through the medical admission patients and will need to call their owners with updates as well. Good thing I brought my coffee and packed my lunch!
My patient is recovering, so now I am back to appointments this afternoon. There are wellness appointments, quality-of-life exams with senior patients, saying goodbye to long-term patients and grieving with their owners, in addition to discharges, medication refills, call backs, keeping up my medical records, and emailing owners, specialists and colleagues for new insight in to particularly challenging cases.
I still feel sad about the euthanasia. I feel for the families, but I remind myself what a kind passing we gave them.
It’s now after 5:30 p.m. I wish I had dismissed my staff for the day on time, but that is not always the case. We want to make sure owners and pets feel they’ve gotten the care they deserve. I want the owners to feel heard.
I hope they don’t take it personally when I rush through things and run in the back to take care of a critical patient. What if I upset them? What if they misread the email and mistook my tone? What if their pet suffers because of it? What if my emergencies don’t make it over night? So many “what ifs.”
I get in the car and head home. I call my family because they are still back on the East Coast, and it’s getting late. I get home, greet our cat and Mark, finally actually work out, and try to be present with my family.
Being a veterinarian is amazing. We get to save animals, improve their quality of lives, diagnose and treat diseases, and strengthen the human/animal bond. We get to be detectives, radiologists, internists, surgeons, dermatologists, oncologists and so much more all in one day.
