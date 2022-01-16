At the start of every year I always like to take a moment (or maybe a few) to reflect on what we have learned from the last year and how we can change and improve throughout the next.
For most of us, particularly in those of us in the medical field, we thought things could not get worse or harder than 2020, but 2021 came to prove us wrong!
This last year, we faced even more adversity in managing the ever-changing demands of the pandemic. There was a palpable, heightened, emotional fragility felt by humanity as a collective.
In veterinary medicine, we experienced a significantly increased case load, supply-chain shortages, staffing shortages and clients who were, understandably, having a difficult time coping.
We often help people navigate through some of the hardest decisions of their lives. When doing so during a global pandemic, after a year or more of social isolation, the tools for coping are stretched and worn thin.
At times, it felt like all we could do was tread water and try our best — reminding ourselves that we, as providers, are also humans too.
As we move forward through 2022, I am reminded of the kindness of humanity and the resiliency of the human spirit. We can continue to collectively treat each other with love, compassion and light.
Emotional intelligence and self awareness are critical tools when dealing with stressful situations.
It is in quiet self-reflection that we can learn how we, as individuals and society, can learn to better handle stress, not place our emotions on others, and remember that the other person has things they are going through too.
We must continue to find light within ourselves and then be a guiding light for the world.
One of the things that has been even more of a marker of stability and love in an otherwise chaotic time has been our bond with our pets.
For our pets, one of the most important things we can do to improve their lives is to bring them in for their annual wellness exams and vaccinations. Keeping them in good health, both emotionally and physically, is a gift we are able to give them.
If there are concerns about an aging senior pet at home, blood work can be really helpful. It allows us to see what is going on internally and allows us to prescribe medications to improve their quality of life.
If you have a new puppy or kitten, it is important to make sure they get their vaccinations so they don’t contract certain diseases. When bringing them, we can discuss vaccination protocols that best suit your pet’s needs.
These are all kind things that we can do to improve the lives of our pets. After all, the pandemic has shown, with all the more clarity, just how important our pets are to all of us.
