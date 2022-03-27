With spring just around the corner, so are those pesky allergies! As the flowers and trees start blooming, we start to see an increase in dirty ears, itchiness, licking and scratching. There are several common causes of allergic skin disease and while we can never fully cure allergies, there are strategies and tools we can use to reduce exposure and manage symptoms.
The most common cause of allergies is to parasites, both external and internal. This includes fleas, ticks, mites and gastrointestinal parasites. Flea bite allergic dermatitis can be intensely itchy and lead to skin infections. Flea and tick prevention that is appropriate for your pet should be discussed with your veterinarian.
Environmental factors can also cause allergies. Environmental allergies include both inhaled and contact allergies. To help physically reduce your pet’s exposure to contact allergies, you may wipe them from head to tail with a cool damp cloth after they come in from outside. Then take a dry towel, wipe off any damp areas, and the behind (this is to help prevent yeast infections for forming in between their paws and skin folds). Hypoallergenic oatmeal baths and medicated shampoos may also be beneficial. However, many over-the-counter shampoos can have high amounts of alcohols and other drying agents that can further irritate skin, so please contact your veterinarian if you have questions.
Food allergies are also becoming more common. The most common food allergens are beef and chicken. Other common causes of allergies include corn, soy and pork products. Signs of food allergies are often non-seasonal, and they can involve both gastrointestinal upset and skin issues. It is important to talk to your veterinarian if you suspect an underlying food allergy so that they can set you up for a food trial.
Atopic dermatitis is a less common cause of allergies; however, its prevalence has been increasing over the last decade. Atopy is an inheritable condition that is more common in certain breeds of dogs, but any dog can be affected. It is characterized by itchiness, licking, scratching, red inflamed skin and skin thickening. These patients are often affected by multifactorial allergens including airborne, contact, environmental, and/or food allergens. The best way to manage their symptoms is also often multi-factorial and should be very holistic in its approach.
If it seems like your pet is still continuing to struggle with allergies, sometimes it can be helpful to use allergy testing to narrow down the causes. This can sometimes be performed at your veterinary clinic or by a board certified dermatologist. I have had many patients with severe allergies that have benefited from personalized immunotherapy, both dogs and horses alike!
No matter what the cause of an allergy, it is important to maintain a healthy skin. Breaks in the skin can lead to an elevated allergic response to environmental allergens. As we are healing the skin, we also need to decrease inflammation, manage discomfort and create action plans to reduce exposure.
If you are concerned your pet is experiencing allergies, please do not hesitate to reach out to your veterinarian to set up a consultation about the best, most personalized ways, to manage your pet’s needs.
