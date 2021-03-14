One of the things that COVID-19 has made more apparent to us is just how important our pets are as family members.
It is no wonder then that we have been seeing such an increase in the adoption of pets from the shelter and from breeders alike.
When adopting a new pet, particularly with dogs, it is important to take a few things in to consideration.
First and foremost, one of the most important things we should ask of ourselves is what type of free time do we have available for a pet. We need to also consider if we can provide adequate training and exercise, and if we can support the pet financially in times of both health and sickness.
These questions can also help guide us as to whether or not a dog or a cat may be a better fit.
If adopting a cat is a better fit, I do recommend researching cat breeds because there can be very different temperaments between them. For example, some cat breeds are much more social and affectionate. Whereas other breeds can be more aloof and less affectionate.
Kittens can also have varying degrees of energy when compared to an older cat. Mark and I adopted Annie as a kitten, and she wanted to play for two to three hours straight every night! We would then wake up an hour early to play with her before we went to work.
Now Annie has us so trained that she comes to tell us when she wants to play fetch in the hall! And yes — our vocal, gregarious, outgoing orange cat loves to play fetch.
If adopting a dog is a better fit, and you are electing to adopt from a shelter or humane society, there are also many considerations to take into account.
First, many of the dogs in the shelter have no obedience training and can be high energy, especially on a home trial. Therefore, when going through a home trial or fostering program, imagine the aforementioned questions to determine if this dog is the best fit for you and your family. In my opinion, all dogs can benefit from formal training sessions.
Second, not all dogs are going to be in good health initially. Sometimes they need a little TLC and sprucing up with diet, grooming and veterinary care.
Third, dogs (and cats) take work, and it’s important to remind ourselves to be compassionate, give them structure and set them up for success.
If you have found a dog that you are wanting to adopt from the shelter remember the “three days, three weeks, and three months” rule.
During the first three days, your dog may be scared, overwhelmed, hide and seem to shut down. During the first three weeks, they then start to settle in to their new routine, are getting used to the environment and may even start to show their personality. This is a good time to start training and positively reinforcing good behaviors. During the first three months, you and the dog should have built trust and a deeper relationship.
Remember, adopting a pet is a privilege. They are entrusting us to take care of them, and it’s important that we do our part to make sure we are also providing them with a safe, secure and able environment.