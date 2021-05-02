The flowers are blooming, the mornings crisp, the afternoon sun waxes on after dinner, and the evening air brings a chill about once again. Springtime in Walla Walla has arrived and so have… the zoomies!
I am sure everyone has seen their pets get the zoomies. It’s those moments where they get excited, often stand still for a second, look, and then run around in circles. Zoomies are technically called Frenetic Random Activity Periods.
Zoomies are usually a result of pent up energy. They can most commonly be seen after owners come home from work or when there is a crisp or chill in the air. Sometimes they can be seen after a stressful event has occurred or after bath time.
This is a normal behavior in our pets. Ways that can it be lessened are to increase daily exercise or activity. However, some owners use this as a time to use up their pet’s pent up energy. If your puppy play bows and wants you to join in, do so safely!
Make sure they are in a safe space where they can’t run in to any objects or the wall. This can be a great way to bond with them. Also, make sure to not be encouraging nipping behavior because puppies can learn this and do this as adults, which is much less fun or desirable.
Very rarely can this become a compulsive behavior. If you have concerns about this please do not hesitate to contact your veterinarian. Otherwise, enjoy this very entertaining, normal behavior.