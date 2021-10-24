Halloween is just around the corner, and that means costumes, spooky decorations and candy.
I may not like the spookier side of Halloween but I know I am not alone in my love for candy. I love Sour Patch kids, Twizzlers, anything chocolate and peanut butter flavored, and did I mention Sour Patch Kids?
Do you know who else loves candy? Dogs, and they especially love chocolate. But why, if chocolate is so tasty is it so dangerous for them and not for us?
First, it’s important to understand that there are different types of chocolate. The various types of chocolate play an important role in our understanding of their varying levels of toxicity.
The various forms of chocolate include baking chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, or cocoa powder. Each of these types of chocolate has different compositions of chocolate liquor.
Chocolate liquor is highest in unsweetened baking chocolate, then dark chocolate and milk chocolate. Cocoa powder is what is left over after the cocoa butter is removed from the chocolate liquor. The concentration of chocolate liquor is important because it is what contains the chemicals that are toxic to dogs.
Chocolate contains a chemical class known as methylxanthines. The methylxanthines in chocolate are theobromine and caffeine.
Caffeine’s effects are slower in duration and theobromine’s are much longer. Theobromine causes hyperactivity, vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, seizures, elevated heart rate and arrhythmias, and can lead to death. The higher the concentration of chocolate liquor, the higher the concentration of theobromine.
When dogs eat chocolate in baked goods, such as brownies or cakes, the problem often lies in the fat content of the sugary treat, not the baking chocolate used. When our pets have a high fat meal they can develop vomiting and diarrhea and sometimes this can lead to pancreatitis.
However, when dogs eat candy; the higher the chocolate liquor content the more symptoms they can experience and these symptoms can last up to four days.
If you know that your pet has ingested chocolate it is important to collect the following information: the type of chocolate, concentration, amount ingested and weight of your pet.
You should then contact your local veterinarian or the ASPCA Poison Control Hotline. Your pet may need vomiting induced, an adsorbent administered and potentially sedation, fluids and medications if arrhythmias are present.
So how can we make Halloween safe for our pets? By keeping chocolate candies and baked goods out of their reach!
