Let’s just put this out in the open. There is a perception and collective stigma with muzzles. Muzzles must mean my dog is bad. Muzzles must mean that that dog will bite me. Muzzles are scary and now I am scared. For generations society, movies, and what we consume online have portrayed that muzzles are only used for scary, aggressive guard dogs. Let me be the first to say — I also love what muzzles can mean. Muzzles are also worn by good dogs with good owners that are trying to do their best for their pet.
Muzzles for some can mean freedom. I have many patients who are loving, kind, goofy and who love to eat whatever, and I mean WHATEVER, they can find. Some have required surgery to remove foreign bodies. Some have even needed multiple surgeries! Sometimes we are able to help pass the foreign bodies with medical management. Some have inflammatory bowel disease and when they eat things repeatedly outside we have to treat them for bouts of gastroenteritis. Teaching these patients how to wear a basket muzzle with a stool guard enables them to play outside again.
Muzzles can mean that the dog may get too excited or re-directs when corrected. A muzzle can be used to help them learn better coping and social skills while keeping them, their owners, and other pets safe. Muzzles can also mean that they like to chase squirrels, cats, or rodents. Muzzles can mean that they have a racing background and the muzzle actually feels like home to them, almost like wearing your favorite outfit.
But muzzles can also mean that they are scared, and that’s totally ok and valid. Scared pets are not bad pets with bad owners. Scared pets deserve just as much compassion and they deserve to live whatever a happy, fulfilled life means for them. Sometimes a muzzle helps me do my job better and be safer. It gives them something else to think about other than the lady in a scary white coat with a mask on that has unusual smells on her. Muzzles don’t mean I think less of your dog or you. It means I understand that every pet is different, has different needs, and deserves compassion without judgement.