With the holiday season quickly approaching you may be thinking about getting a puppy or kitten as a new addition for your family. Before adopting a new furry member there are a couple of key things to consider.
First, it’s important to decide whether to adopt a dog or a cat. Both species require different levels of maintenance at home, veterinary care, and training. In general, cats need less training input and maintenance than dogs. However, this is not always the case and brings up the next most important consideration — what age of pet to adopt.
Younger animals generally do require more time as far as training, socialization, and daily exercise. For example, if your family are frequent travelers and have busy, hectic schedules it can be challenging to help a young puppy become a well mannered, socialized dog. If your family is looking for a lower energy pet it may be more beneficial to adopt a senior dog or cat. Senior dogs and cats often require less daily exercise and training, but they do require more management to ensure their overall health.
Once you have decided what species and age to adopt, the next step is to decide what type of personality and breed would fit your family. For example, this is important because a high energy working breed dog may not be right for a small apartment unless you are able to provide significant mental and physical stimulation. If you are an active runner adopting a mellow, extra large breed dog may not fit well either. It is important to know what your strengths and limitations may be as an owner and adopt accordingly.
After taking all of these factors into consideration the next step is to decide whether to rescue from a shelter or adopting from a breeder then bring your new family member home! Once you have adopted your new addition it is important to take them to your local veterinarian to make sure they are healthy and to establish care. Finally you can then focus your time to learn their personality, build a trusting relationship, and establish them as an important and beloved member of your family.