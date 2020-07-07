Current 'normal' poses challenges for local veterinary clinics

To be totally honest and transparent, trying to come out with informative articles about veterinary medicine during the last few months has been difficult.
All I want to write about are the changes that are happening, how we are trying to cope and how this period has proven quite transformative.
As a member of this community, I hope you are doing the best you can and as you read this you will see we are all experiencing a collective shift. Very soon I will be getting back to monthly columns.
The last four months have no doubt been challenging. As we continue to evolve and push onward our veterinary community must also evolve.
We do not have a timeline for how long we will be having curbside assistance appointments. We do not know how things will unfold or what will become a new normal — if there will ever be such a thing again. But what I know deep within my bones is the way we as a collective move forwards is through compassion and understanding from all sides.
Curbside appointments are unlike anything we, in veterinary medicine, have done before. However, over the last few months I do believe I can offer some guidance about how to improve them.
First, please check your clinic’s website to determine if they have paperwork or questionnaires that can be printed and filled out ahead of the appointment.
If this is not an option please come with a list of questions, concerns and what you would like addressed.
When scheduling the appointment please discuss with the receptionists whether it is a sick patient or wellness examination because timing for the appointment may need to be adjusted.
Second, please discuss with the staff member checking in your pet whether you should stay in the parking lot, are doing an admit appointment, or are able to leave and run errands.
We understand that each appointment is different and that it is certainly not fun sitting in the parking lot.
However, some appointments can be accomplished in 20 minutes whereas others may take a few hours to properly work up.
Our goal is to be very thorough and address all of your concerns to the best of our ability but the time frame is now different than before.
Lastly, please understand that if we can’t answer your call, message, or email right away that we are doing our very best to see as many appointments as we can.
We care deeply for your pets and want to make sure that you and them are getting the best of each of us.
Sometimes we have to call owners over five times in a day to make sure we are addressing all of their pet’s needs.
I promise, we are not ignoring you but instead are having to delegate which are more urgent cases.
Please know we are going to be here for your pet in the best manner we can with what we are given.
I firmly believe compassion for your pet, you as the owner and you toward us will continue to allow us all to make the best out of our current situation.
Again, I hope you as a community member, human and pet owner are doing well and we will continue to strive to be the best service providers we can.