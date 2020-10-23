So my veterinarian has told me my pet has arthritis. What does that even mean and what can I do to help?
Osteoarthritis is one of the most frequently diagnosed conditions of senior patients including dogs, cats and horses.
Osteoarthritis is a chronic condition of joints that involves loss of cartilage, thickening of the joint capsule, new bone formation, pain and changes in function and mobility.
There are many factors that can lead to osteoarthritis including age, breed, obesity, diet, exercise, previous injury, hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, luxating patellas, and cruciate ligament disease.
When we diagnose your pet with osteoarthritis it can be done in a few ways — through visualization of movement, manipulation and palpation of the limbs during the physical exam, or with radiographs if boney changes are present.
Some of the signs are we looking for include bunny hopping when running, gait change from the walk to trot to run, an inability to jump, stiffness, or difficulty laying down/getting up.
The next step is developing a treatment plan specific for your pet. I strongly believe in a holistic approach to management of osteoarthritis. This is because there are so many factors in its development that we want a multi-faceted approach to care.
The most important, and truthfully crucial, way to help manage your pet’s osteoarthritis is with weight control. Increased weight puts extra pressure on the joints. Studies have also shown that increased fat tissue can actually produce inflammatory mediators that then continue to propagate the inflammatory process. This can become an undesirable positive feedback loop that worsens osteoarthritis symptoms.
The body can also be supplements with antioxidants, omega fatty acids, joint supplements, and pain or anti-inflammatory medications.
I strongly encourage you to speak with your veterinarian about dosages, products, and options.
Nutraceuticals are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration so it is important to consult with your veterinarian to make sure your pet is receiving and benefiting from the medications.
It is my belief we should always treat our aging pets with grace and care. If you have any questions about whether or not your pet has osteoarthritis and what can be done to help please do not hesitate to contact your veterinarian.