I think it is safe to say that as a collective we are eager to get 2021 underway.
While I’m sure many people believe that New Year’s resolutions are cliche and may be a touch overrated, I find that this year, more than most, is deserving of more reflection and anticipation.
For veterinary medicine, 2020 was a year of constant change and adaptation.
There were periods of the year where we were limited to treating emergencies only, then that transitioned into curbside service, and that has transitioned to where we are now.
It was a test for many of us to learn how to communicate effectively and clearly via phone or email while still trying to make sure our care and compassion was equally conveyed.
But 2020 was also a huge year for deepening of the human-animal bond. With all of the time spent at home and with our nuclear units, our bonds with our pets became even more sacred.
Because of this, I hope that 2021 will give us all renewed investment in our own health and the health of our pets.
One of the ways that we can improve the health of our pets in the new year is by taking them in to the vet for their annual wellness exams. These are important not only for vaccine updates but to also assess their overall health.
When performing exams, I always start from the nose and work my way back to the tail.
I am evaluating oral health, whether or not tartar or gingivitis is present, assessing the ears for signs of infection, listening to the heart and lungs for changes, feeling the skin for signs of infection or new masses, feeling the abdomen for changes in organ size or shape and palpating the joints for range of motion and signs of osteoarthritis.
A lot of information is obtained through the physical exam which could impact our recommendations for how to keep your pet healthy and happy.
Another way to improve health for our pets is to increase environmental enrichment. This in turn improves their emotional and mental well being. For cats this could mean new toys, cat trees, scratch posts or new hiding spots. For dogs this could mean increased walks, obedience training, socialization, puzzle toys or slow bowl feeders.
For example, Mark and I rescued a special needs kitten two years ago. She has a fused elbow and nerve damage, so she is not able to jump well and is not allowed to go outside.
To help improve her physical well being, her food intake is monitored to prevent obesity, which can further worsen joint pain, and she receives daily additional joint supplements.
To help keep her sharp, we use environmental enrichment. We have taught her how to play fetch with her favorite ball and do treat scavenger hunts. We feed her using a slow bowl or puzzle feeder, and we even feed the squirrels in our backyard to give her something to “hunt”!
I hope 2021 is going to be a wonderful year for your family, including your pets. If you have any questions or concerns about how to improve the life of your pet, please do not hesitate to contact your veterinarian