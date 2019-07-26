Recently, the Food and Drug Administration published a report that investigated a potential link between canine dilated cardiomyopathy and diet. The release of this report has caused a stir in the pet ownership community with due understanding.
We as pet owners and veterinarians seek to provide our pets with the utmost care and comfort.
One of the things I hope this article provides readers with is an understanding of what the article stated, what dilated cardiomyopathy is and what a pet owner can do. It cannot be emphasized enough that if you have any questions, please contact your veterinarian.
The article published by the FDA reported a dramatic increase in the clinical diagnoses of dilated cardiomyopathy in dog breeds that are not typically associated with DCM.
Dilated cardiomyopathy is an acquired condition where the ventricles of the heart weaken and begin to lose their ability to normally contract. The ventricle that is more commonly affected is the left ventricle, responsible for pumping oxygenated blood to the rest of the body.
When the body is not receiving an adequate supply of oxygenated blood, the kidneys respond by retaining water and sodium in an effort to supply the heart with more blood to pump. The increase in blood supply causes the ventricular chambers to enlarge.
The body is able to compensate for the ventricular enlargement for many years until clinical signs of heart disease. Clinical signs of heart failure include exercise intolerance, weakness, shortness of breath and coughing. If congestive heart failure is not caught early, it can be irreversible and fatal.
Because DCM has been so strongly associated with certain large and extra large breed dogs, there is thought to be an underlying genetic predisposition to its acquired development. The reason the new increase in cases of DCM is important is because the cases reported involved dog breeds not typically associated with DCM.
When the FDA investigated the clinical history and signalment of the newly reported cases, the most profound underlying common factor across all affected breeds was the feeding of boutique, exotic, grain-free diets. Most of the diets reported were dry but raw, moist, and canned foods were also reported. More than 90 percent of the diets were “grain free” and 93 percent contained peas or lentils.
No one animal protein source was predominant, and there were many protein sources involved included chicken, lamb, fish, kangaroo, bison or duck.
The reason that an increase in dilated cardiomyopathy is so important is that it can lead to congestive heart failure.
Following the July 2018 update to the report, the FDA expanded their investigation of the grain-free diets. They analyzed the diets for protein, moisture, fat, fiber (soluble and insoluble) percentages; starch content; and the levels of taurine, methionine and cystine.
The percentage of protein, moisture, fat, fiber, starch, methionine and cystine were similar for grain-free products and products that contain grain. Taurine levels in grain-free diets where slightly above the minimum requirements set forth by the Association of American Feed Control Officials.
There is currently more research that targets understanding taurine — a nonessential amino acid in dogs that can be made from cysteine and methionine — and how its synthesis, absorption and excretion can affect canine dilated cardiomyopathy.
The FDA has been collaborating with board-certified cardiologists across the country and the Chesapeake Veterinary Cardiology Associates group. The FDA is also collecting necropsy results from pathologists, blood work and urinalysis results, and toxic mineral screens to determine if there are other underlying common factors that is leading to the increase in DCM.
So what does this mean?
We do know that golden retrievers are the most represented dog breed for taurine deficiency-related dilated cardiomyopathy. Supplementation with taurine can be beneficial for certain patients, however, not all cases of dilated cardiomyopathy are caused by measurable taurine deficiency on blood assays.
Our current understanding, and there is still more research to be done, is that normally when taurine is lost from the tissues, the recycling that occurs in the small intestines helps the body replace it.
Grain-free and boutique diets may affect the recycling and absorption process in the small intestines creating the cascade that can lead to dilated cardiomyopathy.
This is a very complicated pathway that is not well understood in dogs. That being said, the link between dilated cardiomyopathy and grain-free diets, boutique diets or vegan/vegetarian diets cannot be understated.
So what do I do when deciding what dog food to purchase for my pet?
There are a few key things to look for when purchasing dog food.
It should be noted that thus far Hill’s Science Diet, Royal Canin, Purina Pro Plan and Iams/Eukanuba have not been implicated. This is because these diets are formulated by board-certified veterinary nutritionists and undergo rigorous testing by AAFCO to ensure that they were properly formulated to provide your pet with optimal nutrition based on its life stage and metabolic needs. These are the diets currently recommended by board certified veterinary cardiologists.
When selecting a dog food, it is important to also make sure that the food has undergone AAFCO feeding trials and does not say “all life stages” on the bag. All life stage diets are formulated to meet the metabolic and nutritional needs of the most energy dependent life stages (puppies and pregnant/nursing mothers).
If you are feeding your senior pet an all life stage diet, it is likely too calorically dense.
The other important thing to note is that many of the cases, when caught early, can be completely reversed by diet change.
I think it is imperative that we collectively, as veterinarians and pet owners, understand that each pet is unique and has their own clinical needs.
It is very important to communicate with your veterinarian your concerns so that the most informed decision can be made for your pet. That decision may mean a cardiac consultation, thoracic radiographs, blood work, or diet change but it is worth it because it may make all the difference in the world for your pet’s health.