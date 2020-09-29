Recent events have presented challenges and complications for people worldwide. But in our community the resilient respond by pulling up their bootstraps, lacing up their running shoes or pedaling their bikes.
Since March the number of walkers, joggers and cyclists in Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. Second Ave., has increased tenfold. Its serene surroundings have provided a safe, beautiful place for people to recreate. It is not uncommon to find the small parking lot overflowing at 6 a.m. as walkers and joggers begin their workouts. As the cemetery is managed by the city of Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department it is a perfect fit.
One of the many benefits of their presence has been the curiosity about the cemetery’s historical aspects. Small sign placards placed throughout the older blocks of the cemetery by headstones or monuments give visitors a glimpse of what life was like in this Valley hundreds of years ago. They have generated immense interest. Much-appreciated donations by our walkers have enabled the staff to place 12 new signs, bringing the total to 44.
Another project that has captured attention involves small 18th century headstones that have fallen on the ground due to crumbling or nonexistent bases.
New small concrete foundations are poured so the tiny markers, primarily those of infants and children, are again upright.
Now the short time they spent on earth can be memorialized and viewed for current and future generations. Our walkers stepped up and made additional donations for this work to continue.
These two employee-driven projects illustrate the cemetery is not just a place of employment — it is a link to the past. We feel it is our duty to preserve it for the education and enjoyment of everyone. No words can express the appreciation we feel for the unsolicited donations.
There are others who share our passion. Another regular visitor can be seen hard at work on her hands and knees cleaning and polishing veterans’ headstones. This tedious, laborious task is a labor of love illustrating the respect for veterans we, at the cemetery, all share. The fact that it is being performed by a veteran makes it all the more significant and awe-inspiring.
For those who would like to wander the quiet, tree-filled streets, self-guided tour cards, headstone symbol cards and maps are available at the cemetery’s kiosk by the office to further enhance a visitor’s experience or assist in locating a specific gravesite.
So come walk, jog, pedal or stroll through these hallowed grounds and discover for yourselves the historical gems that lie beneath the ancient tree canopy.